LMIFW Day 5 highlights: Unapologetic glam slam

Amaare



Amaare by Sahib Bhatia collection converted an escalator into a runway, the line saw well-tailored garments with on point layering for men. Tone on tone fine embroidery, printex stripes, shimmer accents and sharply cut garments made the collection desirable for men.

Janavi



Janavi presents three distinct stories, while one was a collaboration with Kiera Chaplin, the other was inspired by evil eye. The collection saw eveil eye embroidered on shawls, cashmere lace saris and saris teamed with cashmere capes.

Shivan and Narresh



Inspired by the techniques from the works of the renowned artist Gustav Klimt, Shivan and Narresh’s collection saw belted saris, bralets teamed with printed skirts, off-shoulder dresses with waist-cinching corset belts. Prints in earthy tones were used to make kaftans and long tops that are accentuated by embellishments.

Rina Dhaka

The designer paid homage to migrant labours and their grit. The collection saw tone one tone embroidery, sheer tops and blouses, kurtas with tassel neckline and sheer shararas with embroidery. Bold red bindis and headbands stood out strong in Dhaka’s collection.

Pearl academy – Fashion reboot

Pearl Academy students showcased their collections at LMIFW since the last few seasons. The students get an opportunity to showcase and present their vision infront of fashion mavens. The film saw students adapting for colour-blocking, anti-fit clothing, sheer clothing and even winterwear favs such as the puff jackets.

Vikram Bajaj

Designer Vikram Bajaj’s collection titled Sport-Couture was a wonderful interplay of silhouettes and prints. The flowy camouflage shirt with an asymmetrical hemline was a fresh take on the otherwise monotonous shirt styles. The clothes were unisex with the emphasis being both on utility and design.

Pawan Sachdeva

Taking inspiration from the tech revolution, designer Pawan Sachdeva took a futuristic approach in his collection and used reflective taps, PU fabrics to make it trendier and more eye-catchy. Smart layering done with light jackets, zipper T-shirts and cool accessories, it catered to today’s fashion savvy men who look for high-end styles when it comes to clothing.

Felix Bendish

Felix Bendish showcased his new range of accessories titled Water. Taking design inspiration from the sea life, the earrings, headgears and brooches had a lot of pearls, colourful beads, stones and crystals to make it more refreshing.

Lotus Make-up Beauty Show

Three talented makeup artist came together to present the Lotus Make-Up Beauty show which was divided into three segments artsy, bridal and edgy. Garments were sourced from JJ Valaya, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Amit Aggarwal respectively to showcase these beauty trends in all their glory.

Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna

The Sultans of surface texturing managed to seduce us with a manic mash-up of tassels, intricate prism-like embroideries and angel wing motifs. From regal velvet tuxedos to glam rock party gowns - every piece livened things up with a shimmy shake in their slickly-shot digital film.