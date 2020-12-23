Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Louis Vuitton yoga mat made of leather draws Hindu complaint

Louis Vuitton yoga mat made of leather draws Hindu complaint

A Hindu activist is calling on luxury goods maker Louis Vuitton to pull a yoga mat made partly from cowhide leather, calling it “hugely insensitive.”

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 13:00 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Boston

The yoga mat by Louis Vuitton (Louis Vuitton)

A Hindu activist is calling on luxury goods maker Louis Vuitton to pull a yoga mat made partly from cowhide leather, calling it “hugely insensitive.” Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, said in a statement Tuesday that the mat is “highly inappropriate” to practising Hindus, who regard cows as sacred symbols of life. “The scenario of yoga — a profound, sacred and ancient discipline introduced and nourished by Hinduism — being performed on a mat made from a killed cow is painful,” Zed said.

Paris-based Louis Vuitton did not immediately respond Tuesday to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment. The company’s yoga mat, made mostly of canvas with leather details and a cowhide carrying strap, retails for USD 2,390 online.

In an email to AP, Zed called on Louis Vuitton executives to apologise and adhere to its corporate code of conduct, which includes commitments to ethical and social responsibility. The company “should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, mocking serious spiritual practices and ridiculing entire communities,” he said.

The Universal Society of Hinduism, which is based in Reno, Nevada, has led several recent campaigns targeting what it considers the commercial misuse of sacred symbols. Zed’s organisation is part of an interfaith coalition that’s recently called on Anheuser-Busch InBev to rename its Brahma beer line — which shares its name with a Hindu god, but isn’t named for the deity, the beer giant says — and also urged nightclubs to stop using sacred Buddhist and Hindu imagery as decor.

In August, online home goods giant Wayfair pulled a towel depicting the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha after the coalition objected.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Army chief Naravane reviews situation along LAC
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Modi govt committed to farmers’ welfare, hope protesting farmers soon withdraw stir: Rajnath
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Abhaya murder case: After 28 years, Kerala priest , nun get life term
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘China, US, UK, Russia already started’: Rahul Gandhi vaccine jibe at PM
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nilavro Ghosh

latest news

BCCI AGM: Ratification of IPL teams, tax issues, cricket committees on agenda
by Press Trust of India
What’s on the menu in a post-pandemic world?
by Shara Ashraf Prayag
Asia’s capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers
by Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Modi govt committed to farmers’ welfare, hope protesting farmers soon withdraw stir: Rajnath
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.