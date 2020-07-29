Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Luxury fashion: Ferragamo sales fall 60% in quarter, largely affected by Covid-19 crisis

Luxury fashion: Ferragamo sales fall 60% in quarter, largely affected by Covid-19 crisis

The Florence-based leather goods brand reported on Tuesday sales of 377 million euros ($442 million) in the six months to June after a drop of more than 30% in the first quarter.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 10:54 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Milan

FILE PHOTO: A pair of shoes of Italian luxury shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo is displayed in the window of the company's store in Zurich, Switzerland, April 25, 2019. (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

Sales at Italian fashion group Salvatore Ferragamo fell by 60% in the second quarter, the hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis due to global lockdown measures.

The Florence-based leather goods brand reported on Tuesday sales of 377 million euros ($442 million) in the six months to June after a drop of more than 30% in the first quarter.

Analysts had expected revenues at around 386 million euros for the semester, according to Refinitiv estimate.

The virus outbreak, with its shop closures and tourism slowdown, hit the group at a time when Chief Executive Micaela Le Divelec was leading a brand re-launch.



Last year, the group returned to sales growth for the first time since 2015 but in May it called back former CEO Michele Norsa as executive vice chairman to weather the Covid-19 storm.

The company gave no clue on the outlook for the year but flagged that July showed an improvement in the sales trend compared with the previous quarter in all its markets.

“In particular, as at July 25 the group has registered a solid growth in the directly operated stores in Mainland China, Korea and Japan versus July 2019,” it said in the statement.

Last month, the company decided to postpone all remaining first-half data and an analyst conference call to Sept. 15 to be able to show measures taken by the group to cope with fallout from the health emergency, a source said.

($1 = 0.8526 euros)

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 declared, 78.67% pass, check details
Jul 29, 2020 11:43 IST
Britain signs supply deal for 60 million doses of Sanofi/GSK Covid-19 vaccine
Jul 29, 2020 11:39 IST
BSP files writ petition in HC over defection of 6 MLAs to Cong in Rajasthan
Jul 29, 2020 11:48 IST
Bhakharwadi crew member dies of Covid-19
Jul 29, 2020 11:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.