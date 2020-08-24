Sections
Luxury fashion giant Prada has banned Kangaroo skins; Valentino to stop using Alpaca wool

Prada joins the brigade of other renowned fashion brands namely Versace, Victoria Beckham, Chanel and others who have banned leather made from kangaroos.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 19:18 IST

By Saumya Sharma, Hindustan Times Delhi

Prada confirmed to Italian animal rights group LAV that it will stop using kangaroo leather. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

By the end of 2021, two fashion giants will stop their use of certain animal materials in their products - Prada will stop using kangaroo leather and Valentino will stop its use of alpaca wool.

Prada joins the brigade of other renowned fashion brands namely Versace, Victoria Beckham, Chanel and others who have banned leather made from kangaroos. Versace also announced going fur-free on the runway earlier this year.

The Prada Group, which comprises brands such as Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe, confirmed to Italian animal rights group Lega Antivivsezione Italiana (LAV) that it will cease the purchase of any new kangaroo leather. This decision will spare the Australian animals immense suffering.

 



K-Leather

According to Peta.org.uk, “Some 2.3 million kangaroos are reportedly killed every year for their skin. To produce leather, the animals are first shot. Then, the injured kangaroos – as well as orphaned joeys – are decapitated or hit sharply on the head to “destroy the brain” before their skin is torn off so it can be exported and made into accessories often labelled as k-leather.”

Graphic photos of charred kangaroos and reports of their habitats having been destroyed by the bushfires in Australia has led people to demand an end to this government-sanctioned slaughter. “We’re delighted that Prada has made the right decision to end its involvement in the barbaric killing,” Peta.org.uk continues saying.

The exotic skins industry is also responsible for the inhuman slaughter of crocodiles, snakes and ostriches, all of whom have died for fashion.

Alpaca wool, famous for its soft and lustrous fibres, is used in some Valentino creations. These are harvested from live Alpacas from the world’s largest privately owned alpaca farm, Mallkini, located in Peru.

PETA recently revealed rough treatment of these animals at the hands of the shearers, which caused social media backlash. Valentino has said that it would hence severe all ties with Mallkini.

Valentino joins other high street fashion brands such as Marks and Spencer, H&M Group, Gap and Uniqlo in banning the use of Alpaca wool.

