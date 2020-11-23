Malaika Arora gives a smoking hot twist to Egyptian fashion in Rs 57k metallic jersey pre-draped saree

If there is one Bollywood star that can effortlessly slay in every look and make even the mundane seem sartorially elegant, it has to be the Chaiyaan Chaiyaan girl Malaika Arora. For an episode of television’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, which Malaika was co-judging along with choreographers Geeta and Terence Lewis, the actor gave a smoking hot twist to Indo-Arabic fashion and looked no less than an Egyptian princess as she created “old world charm” and channeled her inner diva vibes for a sultry photoshoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika gave a glimpse of her glamorous avatar that made the fashion police drop their jaws in awe. Donning an ivory coloured metallic jersey pre-draped concept saree by Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani, Malaika looked ready for grand festive celebrations.

The foil jersey-draped concept saree came with a contemporary version of classic gilet and was adorned in byzantium-inspired embroideries along with a dangling mix of Swarovski pearls, emeralds and rubies. The diamonds, crystals, metallic chains and studs further highlighted the Italian tulle of the ensemble which originally costs Rs 57,400 on Tarun’s website.

Pulling back her mid-parted hair in a low bun adorned with a desi gajra, Malaika accessorised her look with a handcrafted matha patti, an exquisite neckpiece, a set of antique bangles and a statement finger ring. The pictures were captioned, “Let’s bring in some colour (sic).”

Earlier, for an episode around Diwali, Malaika recreated her iconic look from the 1998 song, Chaiyaan Chaiyaan . Dressed in a red lehenga, black blouse with silver embroidery work and an organza ankle-length jacket, Malaika gave a contemporary edge to the ensemble and looked ready to kill.

The diva is our fashion hero and her sartorial closet is enough to back our claim.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter