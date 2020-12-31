Malaika Arora in Rs 6k bustier and shorts gives holiday fashion new meaning

If there is someone who has decoded how to nail a look every time, it has to be Malaika Arora. Be it a red carpet event or her casual outings, the actor always manages to make our jaws hit the floor. Her vacation style is no different. The Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl is currently holidaying in Goa with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and her family.

During this time, Malaika has given us an awe-generating tropical look book and we cannot wait to incorporate these looks on our next beach vacation. The latest outfit that made headlines was an off-shoulder co-ord set. The mint-coloured bustier had overlapping details in the front.

The top, that also featured elasticated puffy sleeves and smocking details at the back, flaunted Malaika’s washboard abs. The actor teamed the top with a pair of bermuda shorts making it the perfect outfit for ringing in the New Year in Goa. To add a little more oomph to the outfit, she paired the look with statement accessories.

The mother-of-one wore a chunky gold M necklace and teamed it with a couple of gold bracelets. She was also seen wearing a pair of reflector sunnies. To keep her hair off her face, she tied them in a tight plait and we love the vibe of this look. Malaika shared the image on her personal Instagram account with the caption, “Tropical Paradise (sic).”

If you also adore this outfit and would want to add it to your collection, let us tell you a little more about it. The co-ord set is from the shelves of the homegrown brand July Issue and will cost you Rs 5,999.

Malaika Arora’s outfit is worth Rs 6k ( julyissue.com )

Check out some of the other looks that Malaika has been nailing during her vacation:

What do you think about this ensemble?

