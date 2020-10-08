Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Malaika Arora shines ‘brighter than the sun’ in Tarun Tahliani lehenga for India’s Best Dancer post Covid-19 recovery

Malaika Arora shines ‘brighter than the sun’ in Tarun Tahliani lehenga for India’s Best Dancer post Covid-19 recovery

Malaika Arora’s stylist Maneka Harisinghani shared a video of the reality-show judge looking gorgeous and healthy in a sunshine yellow lehenga by Tarun Tahliani with the caption, “Look who is back and shining brighter than the sun.”

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 04:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Malaika Arora (Instagram)

Malaika Arora is finally back to shooting for the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer, where she is seen as a judge alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. The 46-year-old former model was forced to take a break from the show when she contracted Covid-19 a few weeks ago and Nora Fatehi temporarily took her place as a judge on the show. However, Malaika’s latest post shows her in the pink (more like yellow) of health. Malaika is looking gorgeous and healthy in a sunshine yellow lehenga by Tarun Tahliani. She wore matching temple jewellery by Apala by Sumit and had her hair down in waves. She completed her look with subtle nude make-up. Malaika’s stylist Maneka Harisinghani posted a video of the reality show judge getting dressed, her stylists and make-up artists in full-body PPE kits, with the caption, “Look who is back and shining brighter than the sun.”

 

Nora Fatehi had taken Malaika’s place as the latter recovered. While bidding adieu to the show, Nora took to her Instagram to thank Malaika for ‘trusting her to fill in for her’ and that she was grateful for the opportunity. Nora shared multiple images of herself and Malaika, both wearing shimmery black outfits while posing and laughing around, with the caption, “Shoutout to the Queen Malaika Arora thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on India’s Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! I’m so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that I’m humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!”

 

In response to which Malaika thanked Nora, writing, “Thank you Nora Fatehi for the beautiful post ..... you are not only beautiful on the outside, but inside too. You left a lasting impression in all our hearts and of course many broken hearts ... can’t wait to share the stage with you again and burn it.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Medical journal calls for Donald Trump’s removal over coronavirus
Oct 08, 2020 04:37 IST
‘Inspect tyres’: Mamata Banerjee amid concerns trucks are Covid carriers
Oct 08, 2020 00:27 IST
Rahul Tripathi’s gritty knock spurs KKR to win over CSK
Oct 07, 2020 23:47 IST
Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
Oct 08, 2020 00:13 IST

latest news

Malaika Arora shines ‘brighter than the sun’ in Tarun Tahliani lehenga
Oct 08, 2020 04:34 IST
New rules to raise pay for workers on H-1B, will narrow eligibility
Oct 08, 2020 04:34 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 08, 2020 04:18 IST
Donald Trump back in Oval Office days after positive Covid test
Oct 08, 2020 04:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.