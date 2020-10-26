Malaika Arora shows how to be date night ready this winter in Rs 84k high turtleneck mini dress

Malaika Arora shows how to be date night ready this winter in a turtleneck mini dress (Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)

The cosy weather of romance is already at our doorstep and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora showed us how to get the perfect date night look this winter with latest fashionable photoshoot. Dressed to kill for another episode of television reality show, India’s Best Dancer, which she is co-judging, Malaika left us swooning over her latest sultry look and her pictures flooding the Internet are proof.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a couple of pictures which featured her in a monochromic high turtleneck mini dress. The ensemble is credited to Melbourne-based Australian fashion designer, Toni Matičevski’s Everlast Dress collection.

Sitting snugly against the skin, the full sleeves mini dress flaunted Malaika’s envious curves with ruching across the bust and a key-hole cutaway at centre front, fitted to the waistline. Cut in wet look jersey, the long sleeve bodice featured a high turtleneck top and a bottom leading into a black and white draped mini skirt.

The thigh-high dress exposes a white panel on the front with the black skirt raised and gathered around it. Malaika completed the attire with a pair of black pumps and accessorised her look with statement bracelets in one hand and a pair of earrings.

Wearing dewy makeup with a nude lip tint, shimmery eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, on-fleek eyebrows and highlighted cheeks, Malaika left her luscious brown tresses open down her back in side-parting style. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Malaika set fans’ hearts aflutter and we do not blame them.

The mini dress originally costs AUD $1,600.00 or rupees 84,336.284 on designer Toni Matičevski’s website.

