Manish Malhotra looks forward to 2021 with 'fabulous, amazing girls'

Manish Malhotra looks forward to 2021 with ‘fabulous, amazing girls’

The 54-year-old star, Manish Malhotra, hopped on to Instagram and shared an all-smiles picture with the Bollywood actors -- Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 11:51 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]

On the last day of 2020, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Thursday looks forward to 2021 with “fabulous and amazing girls”.

The 54-year-old star hopped on to Instagram and shared an all-smiles picture with the Bollywood actors -- Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha.

In the snap, Malhotra is seen sporting all-black ensemble with a printed stoll, while Vaani Kapoor seated next to him looked stunning as she donned a green mini dress with leather boots.

Kriti looked gorgeous in a mustard yellow dress while Jacqueline is smilingly posing sporting a little black dress, Nushrat, too, sported a printed mini white dress as she along with others smilingly posed for the lens.

Malhotra captioned the post as, “Looking at #2021 With the fabulous and amazing girls.. @_vaanikapoor_ @kritisanon @jacquelinef143 @nushrrattbharuccha #friends #love.” With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 31,000 fans liked it within 50 minutes of being posted. Adoring the picture, scores of fans left red heart and fire emoticons in the comments section, while many left new year wishes.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

