Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Manushi Chhillar’s style game in stripe print bralette-micropleated asymmetric skirt will leave you ‘dreaming of a vacation’

Manushi Chhillar’s style game in stripe print bralette-micropleated asymmetric skirt will leave you ‘dreaming of a vacation’

Seems like weekend arrived early or so Manushi Chhillar makes us believe with her sizzling look in a chiffon bralette and satin skirt | Check ravishing picture inside

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 14:19 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Manushi Chhillar’s style game in stripe chiffon bralette-satin skirt (Instagram/manushi_chhillar)

While we contemplate moving out of bed, away from the cosy warmth of our blankets, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar was seen soaking in the sun and exuding beachy vibes. Making us believe that weekend arrived early, the Prithviraj star left the fashion police spellbound with her sizzling look in a sultry ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared a picture of herself featuring her seated in an exotic verandah with sunlight filtering from the corner. Donning a stripe print cross bust pleated bralette teamed with a stripe print draped and part hand micropleated asymmetric skirt, Manushi accessorised her smoking hot look with a silver anklet and a pair of mauve-tinted sunglasses.

The black and white striped bralette was made of chiffon fabric while the skirt was of satin and chiffon material. Pulling back her mid-parted soft curled tresses in a loose messy braid, Manushi struck a sultry pose for the camera.

 



The picture was captioned, “Dreaming of a vacation (sic)” and was shot at luxury holiday home, Lohono Stays. The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label Saaksha & Kinni with the bralette costing Rs 8,000 and the skirt priced at Rs 20,000.

On the professional front, Manushi will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directorial Prithviraj under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The diva began shooting for the film in September and will be seen essaying the role of Princess of Kannauj, Samyukta.

The 23-year-old rose to fame after winning the Miss World title in the year 2017. Reliving her victory days last month, Manushi had shared, “It was an absolute honour for me to bring back the Miss World crown to India three years back. It was a really proud and humbling moment for me to win it for my country.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
Dec 02, 2020 14:30 IST
Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
Dec 02, 2020 13:19 IST
UK clears Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be available next week
Dec 02, 2020 13:11 IST
‘Community service’ in Gujarat for not wearing masks, rules high court
Dec 02, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

RPSC Rajasthan releases question papers for Physiotherapist, ARO, inspector recruitment exams
Dec 02, 2020 14:28 IST
Masaba Gupta shares throwback pic with Hrithik Roshan
Dec 02, 2020 14:28 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas predicts Jasmin, Eijaz, Rubina and Kavita as finalists
Dec 02, 2020 14:26 IST
Coal Indian Management Trainee interview admit card 2019 released at coalindia.in, here’s direct link
Dec 02, 2020 14:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.