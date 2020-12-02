Manushi Chhillar’s style game in stripe print bralette-micropleated asymmetric skirt will leave you ‘dreaming of a vacation’

While we contemplate moving out of bed, away from the cosy warmth of our blankets, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar was seen soaking in the sun and exuding beachy vibes. Making us believe that weekend arrived early, the Prithviraj star left the fashion police spellbound with her sizzling look in a sultry ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared a picture of herself featuring her seated in an exotic verandah with sunlight filtering from the corner. Donning a stripe print cross bust pleated bralette teamed with a stripe print draped and part hand micropleated asymmetric skirt, Manushi accessorised her smoking hot look with a silver anklet and a pair of mauve-tinted sunglasses.

The black and white striped bralette was made of chiffon fabric while the skirt was of satin and chiffon material. Pulling back her mid-parted soft curled tresses in a loose messy braid, Manushi struck a sultry pose for the camera.

The picture was captioned, “Dreaming of a vacation (sic)” and was shot at luxury holiday home, Lohono Stays. The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label Saaksha & Kinni with the bralette costing Rs 8,000 and the skirt priced at Rs 20,000.

On the professional front, Manushi will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directorial Prithviraj under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The diva began shooting for the film in September and will be seen essaying the role of Princess of Kannauj, Samyukta.

The 23-year-old rose to fame after winning the Miss World title in the year 2017. Reliving her victory days last month, Manushi had shared, “It was an absolute honour for me to bring back the Miss World crown to India three years back. It was a really proud and humbling moment for me to win it for my country.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter