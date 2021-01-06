Masaba Gupta’s perfect holiday look in a long draped dress makes Neena Gupta go ‘wow’

Elevating everyday wear, Indian fashion designer and Netflix crush Masaba Gupta recently showed fashionistas how to make a versatile addition to their warm-weather wardrobe with a long draped dress that promises relaxed fit. While we continue to soak in the New Year vibe, Masaba aced the perfect holiday look in the reflection dress from her eponymous label, House of Masaba and actors Neena Gupta and Tahira Kashyap could not hold back from gushing.

Taking to her social media handle, Masaba shared pictures from a recent photoshoot where she can be seen donning the black and ivory dress that attains exemplary perfection of style. Featuring a thigh-high slit, the dress came with full sleeves and a shirt collar to add to its appeal.

Accessorising her look with a pair of reflector shades, Masaba pulled back her curly tresses with an off-white bandana with black prints. Completing her look with a pair of mustard pointed heels, Masaba opted for minimalistic makeup to let the ensemble do the maximum talking this holiday season.

She captioned the pictures, “Always preferred things in black & white (sic).” Quick to respond, mommy Neena gushed, “Wow” while Tahira dropped a fire emoji in the comments section as the pictures went viral.

Neena Gupta and Tahira Kashyap’s comments on Masaba Gupta’s picture ( Instagram/masabagupta )

Tailored to sartorial perfection, the dress assured a soft and soothing touch against the skin and was made from crepe fabric. It originally cost Rs 9,999 on the House of Masaba’s website.

Long draped dress from House of Masaba ( houseofmasaba.com )

Though Masaba opted to go sans jewellery, the dress can be paired with danglers to ace the perfect holiday look. When are you going to recreate this look next?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter