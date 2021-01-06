Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Masaba Gupta’s perfect holiday look in a long draped dress makes Neena Gupta go ‘wow’

Masaba Gupta’s perfect holiday look in a long draped dress makes Neena Gupta go ‘wow’

Masaba Gupta aces the perfect holiday look in Rs 10k reflection long draped dress from her eponymous label, House of Masaba and actors Neena Gupta-Tahira Kashyap cannot hold back from gushing

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 13:07 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Masaba’s perfect holiday look in a long draped dress makes Neena go ‘wow’ (Instagram/masabagupta/neena_gupta)

Elevating everyday wear, Indian fashion designer and Netflix crush Masaba Gupta recently showed fashionistas how to make a versatile addition to their warm-weather wardrobe with a long draped dress that promises relaxed fit. While we continue to soak in the New Year vibe, Masaba aced the perfect holiday look in the reflection dress from her eponymous label, House of Masaba and actors Neena Gupta and Tahira Kashyap could not hold back from gushing.

Taking to her social media handle, Masaba shared pictures from a recent photoshoot where she can be seen donning the black and ivory dress that attains exemplary perfection of style. Featuring a thigh-high slit, the dress came with full sleeves and a shirt collar to add to its appeal.

Accessorising her look with a pair of reflector shades, Masaba pulled back her curly tresses with an off-white bandana with black prints. Completing her look with a pair of mustard pointed heels, Masaba opted for minimalistic makeup to let the ensemble do the maximum talking this holiday season.

 



She captioned the pictures, “Always preferred things in black & white (sic).” Quick to respond, mommy Neena gushed, “Wow” while Tahira dropped a fire emoji in the comments section as the pictures went viral.

Neena Gupta and Tahira Kashyap’s comments on Masaba Gupta’s picture ( Instagram/masabagupta )

Tailored to sartorial perfection, the dress assured a soft and soothing touch against the skin and was made from crepe fabric. It originally cost Rs 9,999 on the House of Masaba’s website.

Long draped dress from House of Masaba ( houseofmasaba.com )

Though Masaba opted to go sans jewellery, the dress can be paired with danglers to ace the perfect holiday look. When are you going to recreate this look next?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC refuses to stay ‘love jihad’ laws in UP, Uttarakhand; issues notice
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Covid-19: Firms may face problems in finding volunteers for vaccine trials in India
by Anonna Dutt
‘We encourage consultation’: SC while hearing petition against farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
India announce playing XI for Sydney Test, Navdeep Saini to make debut
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

European medicines agency ponders approval for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine
by Associated Press | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Democrats win one Georgia poll, poised to pick the second
by Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Ecstasy pills worth Rs 50cr seized in Indore, racket has Telangana & Africa links
by Neha Jain | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Kim Jong Un urges ‘big leap forward’ at rare North Korea congress
by Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.