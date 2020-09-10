Masaba Gupta’s sultry throwback Thursday picture in swimsuit will leave you craving for a Maldives vacay

A swing under the sun and over the ocean waters is all the blues we are accepting this mid-week and celebrity designer Masaba Gupta just teased our fantasy a little more with her latest picture on the gram. In the mood for a sultry throwback Thursday, Masaba not only made exotic travel vibes soar high but also left fans craving for a Maldives vacay.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Masaba shared a picture featuring her in a stunning swimsuit. Lying casually on a swing hung above the crystal blue waters of the ocean, Masaba struck a sizzling pose for the camera.

Located in the Indian Ocean towards the South of India’s Lakshadweep Islands, Maldives is a small island nation which is about 700 kilometres from the Asian continent’s mainland. Masaba captioned the picture, “Dreaming of Crystal Blue Water & a Caramel tan #throwbackthursday (sic).”

On another note, Masaba has been grabbing the headlines these days for possessing more talent than one. The Indian fashion designer is all over our social media feeds ever since her Netflix series ‘Masaba Masaba’ started streaming on the OTT platform.

The founder of House of Masaba is credited for her design aesthetic that has modernity at the upper hand but is defined by a blend of contemporary and traditional. The 30-year-old recently starred alongside her real-life mother, Neena Gupta, in Netflix’ Masaba Masaba which has won over fans and critics alike.

Nailing her unexplored acting skills in the recently out digital series, Masaba has only seen her fanbase swell and while her unconventional ensembles are an inspiration, her workout goals are no less. The diva is often seen revamping our zeal for the day with all the positivity that one needs through her fashion, beauty, health and travel posts on social media.

