Mask, Mascara and Unicorn eyes: Ariana Grande owns mask fashion in new Instagram selfie

Ariana is known by her signature high ponytail that she wears for all her public appearances, concerts and red carpet fashion alike.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 19:14 IST

By Saumya Sharma, Hindustan Times Delhi

Ariana is known to experiment with her eye makeup quite often. (Ariana Grande/Instagram)

Ariana Grande is one of the most followed people on Instagram, and she ensures never to disappoint her fans and followers. While human connection seems like something that will have to wait a little bit longer amid the Covid-19 pandemic, social media is keeping people closer.

Ariana is known by her signature high ponytail that she wears for all her public appearances, concerts and red carpet fashion alike. While her hair hues might vary, she has kept her high ponytail as part of her easily-recognisable features. However, this did make her fans curious and Ariana explained why she always chose the high ponytail. “I wear it in a ponytail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down,” Grande told BBC a few years ago.

The reason: Ariana Grande played Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon’s series Victorious, which needed her character to sport red hair, which meant that Grande was constantly colouring and bleaching her hair.

Yesterday the popstar shared two posts with pictures of her wearing a diamante mask that she matched with her unicorn-like eye shadow. Ariana is known to experiment with her eye makeup quite often. She especially goes big on the volume mascara that adds volume to her long lashes.



 

In the picture she shared, Grande can be seen wearing athleisure along with the diamante mask and uber-cool eye makeup. This time though, she wore her hair differently - in pigtails, in an ombre shade that flows into blonde highlights at the bottom. Who said work-from-home dress code had to be dull and boring? 

We also dig a previous picture Ariana shared where she can be seen wearing oversized sunglasses along with a white cotton mask. Is that an indication for a beach vacation coming up while keeping Covid-19 rules in mind? We wonder.

