Masked Ananya Panday returns from Dubai in Rs 3k Playboy joggers, decked in limited edition Louis Vuitton worth over Rs 4 lakh. SEE PICS

Ananya Panday decided to treat herself to a little holiday after the release of her latest Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter on an OTT. The 22-year-old Student of The Year 2 actor was recently in Dubai and was sharing glimpses of her Middle Eastern vacation to her social media accounts, keeping her fans updated, be it posing against the Dubai skyline or gorging on a huge burger. However, all vacations end, and so did Ananya’s and she was spotted making her way back home as she stepped out of Mumbai’s International Airport, masked up and dripping in Louis Vuitton. Ananya last made headlines for her Louis Vuitton tote that had a Peppa Pig accessory hanging from it, however it seems the three-film-old actor has levelled up and was spotted carrying not one, but two (three if you count the coin purse) Louis Vuitton bags.

Ananya wore a black crop top, the Playboy x Miss Guided stone tie dye print oversized joggers with a black Playboy logo embroidered on the side, a black mask with yellow lightning bolts and white and fluorescent pink sneakers. While the joggers retail £32 (Rs 3158) on the Miss Guided website, the price tag of the Louis Vuitton bags are proof that Ananya is definitely bringing in the dough, big time!

Ananya Panday ( Varinder Chawla )

Ananya was spotted with Louis Vuitton‘s limited edition Multi Pochette Accessoires which comes with a bag, a pouch and a round coin purse. It features for the first time ever the “the iconic checkered Damier is combined with the Monogram”, and the bad, which retails at $2,895 (Rs 2,14,125) as per tradesy.com, is resold for much more on account of its rarity and the fact that everyone wants to get their hands on it. Looks like Ananya managed to bag herself quite the deal. The bag comes with a detachable red jacquard strap and the different coloured denim gradient makes for quite an eye-catching illusion.

The other bag Ananya was carrying was the latest version of Louis Vuitton’s classic monogrammed tote bag, often spotted on celebrities on the go. Ananya carried the OnTheGo GM tote bag, made from Monogram Giant canvas, as the handy choice for her airport OOTD. According to the Louis Vuitton site, “The Onthego tote bag is as striking as it is practical. A Monogram Reverse pattern on the sides and handles creates a stylish contrast in color and scale. With its generous capacity, shoulder straps and iconic Toron top handles, this versatile GM model is an ideal bag for everyday wear.”

The bag retails at $ 2,690 (Rs 1,98,963) according to spottedfashion.com.