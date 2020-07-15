Masked fashionistas and distant models, D&G launches the Covid-era catwalk

Sections
Part of Milan’s otherwise digital menswear fashion week, the show on Wednesday will be watched by a select group of guests wearing face masks as the models stride down the catwalk a cool metre apart.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 19:10 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Milan

FILE PHOTO: A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 23, 2020. (Representational) (REUTERS)

No air-kissing, a safely-distanced front row and face masks are de rigueur - Dolce & Gabbana is rewriting the rules of high-end fashion engagement with one of the first physical shows of the COVID-19 era.

It is being held on the university campus of the Humanitas research foundation, which is trying to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus - a project funded by Dolce & Gabbana.

“We want to give a positive message, a message of rebirth - it’s possible to start again, respecting safety measures,” said Giulia Piacentini, a spokeswoman for the brand.



Guests are seen at the end of the Etro Spring/Summer 2021 Men's collection and Women's pre-collection livestreamed show at the Four Seasons hotel, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, during Milan Digital Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, July 15, 2020. ( REUTERS )

Together with another Italian brand, Etro, which is also holding a physical show with guests on Wednesday, Dolce & Gabbana’s will be the first real-world fashion event by a major luxury label since the easing of lockdown restrictions in much of Europe.

Photos: Masks and no air kissing at Covid-era catwalks in Milan

As the COVID-19 pandemic forced luxury houses to shut shops and idle manufacturing sites, brands cancelled events or opted for audience-free, digital-only formats, such as the Paris Haute Couture showcase earlier this month.

The French fashion world aims to return to physical shows in September.

A model presents a creation from the Etro Spring/Summer 2021 Men's collection and Women's pre-collection in a livestreamed show at the Four Seasons hotel, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, during Milan Digital Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, July 15, 2020. ( REUTERS )

Wednesday’s Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer 2021 menswear show in Rozzano, south of Milan, will be attended by around 200 Italian and foreign guests including buyers, customers and media.

The usual front row of A-list foreign celebrities and large Chinese contingent of buyers, media and influencers will be kept away by coronavirus restrictions on travel.

Model Taylor Hill presents a creation from the Etro Spring/Summer 2021 Men's collection and Women's pre-collection in a livestreamed show at the Four Seasons hotel, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, during Milan Digital Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, July 15, 2020. ( REUTERS )

Staff, models and guests have all received safety instructions and must respect social distancing rules. Masks will be compulsory backstage and for the audience, although Dolce & Gabbana have not disclosed whether the models will be wearing potentially trend-setting masks on the catwalk.

Piacentini said the show was aimed at supporting Humanitas’ COVID-19 research. The show’s sponsors have donated money to the project and guests will also be encouraged to contribute.

