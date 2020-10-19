Maternity fashion: Amrita Rao-Anushka Sharma’s incredibly stylish pregnancy wardrobe mixes comfort with glamour

Nine months into her pregnancy, Vivah star Amrita Rao shared a first pregnancy picture on social media while Suii Dhaaga actor Anushka Sharma flaunted another glam look from her maternity closet this Monday. The two mommies-to-be are acing the maternity fashion in candid-glamorous dressings and we think that the styles are pure love courtesy their latest pictures on social media.

Amrita recently broke the news of her hush-hush pregnancy with husband RJ Anmol but revealed that they were ready for their ninth month already. Taking to her Instagram handle, Amrita shared a picture featuring her caressing the baby bump.

Dressed in a half-sleeves white knee-length dress, Amrita added glam to her maternity look in a huge pair of silver hoop earrings and a dab of fuchsia pink lipstick. She revealed in the caption, “For YOU it’s the 10th Month...But for US, it’s THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE’th month Already !! (sic).”

Flaunting her baby bump for the first time, Amrita added, “Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It’s True ...

the Baby is Coming Soon ... An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families...... Thank you universe And thank you ALL Keep blessing ... #2020baby #2020mom #2020parents (sic).”

Anushka, on the other hand, has been setting goals for maternity fashion and did the same this Monday from UAE as she soaked in “a pocketful of sunshine”. Dressed in a casual white tee paired with peach coloured dungaree, Anushka completed her candid look in a pair of white sneakers.

Leaving her silky tresses open in mid-parted hairstyle, Anushka flashed her million dollar smile as she posed for sunkissed pictures and flaunted a no-makeup look. She captioned the pictures simply, “Pocketful of sunshine (sic)” and the Internet went berserk as it showered the Bollywood diva with 1.6 million likes in just an hour while the Instagram post is still going strong.

A mix of comfort with glamour is certainly ruling maternity fashion this season in Tinsel Town. While Amrita’s baby is due anytime now, Anushka and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli will be expecting the storks to visit them in January next year.

We wish both the mommies-to-be a healthy, chic and happy pregnancy!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter