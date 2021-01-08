Sections
Maternity fashion: chic, comfy and compassionate

Sustainable, comfy attires have also been a staple pick for many to-be-moms as they move towards being more conscious and compassionate in their fashion choices.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 13:50 IST

By Prerna Gauba, Hindustan Times

Emily Ratajkowski’s well-tailored chic looks (Instagram)

Almost a decade back, there were no special racks in stores for maternity wear, no online portals and just a handful of designers who custom-made maternity wear for their clients. However today, brands and designers have discovered a new meaning and present fresh approaches to making clothes for mom-to-bes, emphasising on comfort without skimping on the feel-good factor, because let’s face it, every woman wants to look stylish. The past few years, many have endorsed their baby bump and have not shied away from wearing what they want. Sustainable-comfy attires have also been a staple pick for many as they move towards being more conscious and compassionate in their fashion choices.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

With many celebrities flaunting their taut tummy, have kept the sartorial choices on point. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan’s printed cotton maxis or Anushka Khanna’s gymwear or Emily Ratajkowski’s well-tailored chic looks, they all have stolen the show and given many the inspiration to keep the style quotient high. “I think the growth of maternity wear in India has seen steady growth in the last few year as women have become more confident and open about there pregnancy bulge. Now, the shift from hiding it now being comfortable it has set in .women want to wear comfy stylised outfits for these months which enhance there look and are very particular about the styles they choose,” says designer Charu Parashar.

How to style right

“It is great that they want to flaunt their baby bump. Dresses that give shape to the body are also a great way to flaunt the bump. Stretchable fabrics are comfortable and give that flexibility to move. Apart from this, fun maxis and kaftan are silhouettes that work well for all body types,” says stylist Pranay Jaitly. For Indianwear, stylist Shounak Amonkar. recommends, “An Anarkali or A-line kurtas with pants work well.”

