Maternity fashion: Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a chic case in blue polka dots top to up the pregnancy style game

Maternity fashion: Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a chic case in blue polka dots top to up the pregnancy style game

As polka dots made a huge comeback from the yesteryears and entered our wardrobes in 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan carries the trend forward in the New Year as she dressed up in a ravishing one to show how to steal all the limelight while carrying yourself with confidence and style during your pregnancy days

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 13:42 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Kareena makes a chic case in blue polka dots top to up the pregnancy style game (Instagram/the_bollywood_closet)

As the pandemic year made all the industries hang up their boots and sit at home during the Covid-19 lockdown, fashion industry witnessed several throwback trends making quite an uproar from the runway to the high-end streets and Kareena Kapoor Khan could not be left behind. While the diva made her own sartorial statement with the Kaftan series from her elegant closet, Bebo did not shy away from carrying the polka dots trend into the New Year, after they made a huge comeback from the yesteryears and entered our wardrobes in 2020.

Making a chic case to up the pregnancy style game, Kareena was seen adding to her swoon-worthy maternity fashion diaries as she shot for an endorsement with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan. Dressing up in a blue baggy top with black polka dots, Kareena teemed it with a pair of blue denim jeans.

The polka dots top was made of sustainable cotton, lyocell and polyfibre that looked too breezy to not add to your closet this spring and came with a bow string on the neckline. Cinched at the cuffs, the top visibly hid Kareena’s baby bump as the mommy-to-be posed excited reactions for the shoot.

 



Leaving her side parted hair open, Kareena’s pregnancy glow was unmissable as she enhanced it with a dab of luscious pink lipgloss, rosy blushed cheeks and a streak of eyeliner. Saif, on the other hand, donned a pink kurta and looked casual yet dapper.

Kareena’s Lissie polka top is credited to fashion brand Appapop which deals in haute couture. The top originally costs Rs 4,999 on their website.

Kareena’s Lissie polka top is credited to fashion brand Appapop ( appapop.com )

The diva was styled by celebrity stylist, Lakshmi Lehr.

