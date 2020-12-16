Men take grooming inspo as Milind Soman chops his locks for Christmas, Ankita Konwar reacts

There is something about men with grey hair that makes them look dapper and Milind Soman joined the trend as he made his greys look more prominent with a sharp haircut recently. However, the Made in India star maintained his quintessential salt and pepper look that is hands down grooming inspo for men.

While many of us haven’t had a proper hairdo in months, Milind set styling and grooming goals for men with his new “Christmas haircut” and fans could not keep calm. Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind gave a sneak peek of celebrity hairstylist Kanta Motwani chopping off his locks which have been his quarantine look for quite some time now.

Fans could not stop swooning over Milind’s new look and we don’t blame them as the haircut only amped up the charming quotient of the star. “Christmas haircut by @kantamotwani yesterday @ankita_earthy says she will miss the long hair but perhaps it will grow again !..So now, hair up ? Or down ? (sic)” Milind wrote in the caption.

Quick to respond, Milind’s wife Ankita Konwar gushed in the comments section, “You are too cute (sic).”

Ankita Konwar’s comment on Milind Soman’s post ( Instagram/milindrunning )

Milind’s new haircut features fine cropped hair at the sides while the top left side have been left a little longer. This way, the supermodel can style them in more ways than one.

Hairstyle tip 1 from Milind Soman ( Instagram/milindrunning )

Hairstyle tip 2 from Milind Soman ( Instagram/milindrunning )

From effortlessly nailing shirtless headstands before a snow-capped Kanchejung to running 21 km marathons for social causes and acing pushups or pullups to oblige on-spot challenges, Milind is seen regularly raising the bar of fitness and travel goals when he is not out there slaying in dapper looks. Recently, the 55-year-old Bollywood actor took home the Fitspiration award at GQ India’s 2020 Men of the Year Awards show for showing “that age is no barrier to staying in shape”.

