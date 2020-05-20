Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Met Gala 2020 is officially cancelled, here’s all you need to know

Met Gala 2020 is officially cancelled, here’s all you need to know

The Costume Institute’s About Time: Fashion and Duration exhibit, which would have set the theme for the 2020 fete, is still set to open on October 29 and run through February 7, 2021.

Updated: May 20, 2020 14:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma, Hindustan Times Delhi

Lady Gaga enters the Met Gala 2019 pink carpet. (Instagram)

Roll up the red carpet, because there will be no Met Gala in 2020.

According to Page Six, following the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s mid-March decision to close its doors and postpone the glitzy ball “indefinitely” in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Met announced on Tuesday that this year’s event has been called off entirely.

The Costume Institute’s About Time: Fashion and Duration exhibit, which would have set the theme for the 2020 fete, is still set to open on October 29 and run through February 7, 2021. The Costume Institute Gala now plans to reopen around mid-August, although all talks, tours, concerts and events have been cancelled through the end of the year.

On their official Instagram handle, Met Costume Institute posted a video of some of the pieces from the exhibition saying, “While we will miss celebrating “About Time: Fashion and Duration” on the First Monday in May, we invite you to experience the temporal twists and turns of fashion history and preview some of the looks in the exhibition. Click the link in bio to view the full video. // Dinner dress, Mrs. Arnold (American), ca. 1895; Brooklyn Museum Costume Collection at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Gift of the Brooklyn Museum, 2009; Gift of Sally Ingalls, 1932 (2009.300.643a, b). Ensemble, Comme des Garçons (Japanese, founded 1969), fall/winter 2004–5...”



A spokeswoman for the Met told WWD (Women’s Wear Daily) that the 2021 gala will be focused on next year’s Costume Institute exhibition, which has not yet been announced.

When it was initially announced that the Met Gala, considered the East Coast’s most fashionable evening, wouldn’t take place on the usual date, fans of fashion sprang into action, recreating iconic looks from past Met Galas at home.

Celebrities including Mindy Kaling, Adam Rippon and designer Vera Wang got in on the fun, too, while Katy Perry even shared a glimpse at the baby bump-accommodating look she’d planned to wear on the big night.

The virtual-edition of Met Gala took place on the first Monday of May at 6 PM (EST), and was live-streamed on Vogue’s YouTube channel. Viewers could take a peek into this year’s Costume Institute exhibition, titled About Time: Fashion and Duration. According to Anna Wintour during the Met Gala live stream the exhibition would include 120 looks dating back to 1870.

The fans now looking forward to the first Monday of May 2021 for the live edition to celebrate fashion.

-- with inputs from ANI

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh shifts over two million people; armed forces put on alert
May 20, 2020 16:27 IST
The importance of dance during the time of coronavirus
May 20, 2020 16:26 IST
MHA allows holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams, issues guidelines
May 20, 2020 16:24 IST
Goa: HC allows state board to conduct 10th and 12th exams
May 20, 2020 16:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.