Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Mexico demands explanation from French designer Isabel Marant over indigenous designs

Mexico demands explanation from French designer Isabel Marant over indigenous designs

Mexico’s culture ministry on Wednesday questioned French fashion designer Isabel Marant’s use of patterns from indigenous Mexican communities.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 19:09 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Mexico City

Marant’s latest collection, including a long cape with stripes and starburst designs in gray and brown hues, includes elements from the Purepecha people of Mexico’s Michoacan state. (Representational Image) (Instagram @isabelmarant)

Mexico’s culture ministry on Wednesday questioned French fashion designer Isabel Marant’s use of patterns from indigenous Mexican communities, marking the government’s latest complaint over high-fashion brands appropriating local styles.

According to the ministry, Marant’s latest collection, including a long cape with stripes and starburst designs in gray and brown hues, includes elements from the Purepecha people of Mexico’s Michoacan state.

“I ask you, Ms. Isabel Marant, to publicly explain on what grounds you privatize a collective property ... and how its use benefits the creator communities,” Culture Minister Alejandra Frausto said in a letter to the designer.

“Some symbols that you took have a deep meaning for this culture,” Frausto said, urging protection for the artisans who have historically been “invisible.”



Marant’s company, Isabel Marant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The brand’s website says it is committed to ethical and responsible behaviour.

In 2015, the company was similarly accused of incorporating designs from Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca.

Last year, Mexico called out Venezuela-born designer Carolina Herrera and French fashion house Louis Vuitton for using traditional patterns in their designs, without regard for the people who first brought them to life.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
Nov 05, 2020 18:43 IST
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
Nov 05, 2020 18:12 IST
MI vs DC Live: Ashwin jolts MI, removes de Kock in Qualifier 1
Nov 05, 2020 20:14 IST
Farm law protests: Railways assured about removal of blockade along Punjab tracks
Nov 05, 2020 19:31 IST

latest news

Fan slips something into Ananya’s hand, as actor’s team tries to block her
Nov 05, 2020 20:10 IST
Drop in temperature made it easier to chase in 2nd phase of IPL: Tendulkar
Nov 05, 2020 20:05 IST
Saudi Arabia to ease restrictions on foreign workers
Nov 05, 2020 20:04 IST
Bihar election 2020: On poll debut, Subhashini seeks to protect father Sharad Yadav’s legacy in Bihariganj
Nov 05, 2020 20:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.