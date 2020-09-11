Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Milan, Madrid, New York: Fashion Weeks kick off around the globe with coronavirus restrictions in place

Milan, Madrid, New York: Fashion Weeks kick off around the globe with coronavirus restrictions in place

Fashion Weeks are finally kicking off around the world despite the coronavirus pandemic, and the show continues to go on with masked staffers, virtual shows and socially distanced seating in place.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 18:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

A model holds a face mask prior the fashion show of Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The Spanish fashion week takes place from 10 to 13 September under new security measures and social distance guidelines due the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)

Fashion Weeks are finally kicking off around the world despite the coronavirus pandemic. In Milan, a mix of live and virtual shows will be a part of the Fashion Week for its first edition since the coronavirus lockdown given that designers are trying to balance showcasing their collections with the safety measures imposed on account of the global pandemic. The event will kick of from September 22 to September 28, and around one third of the 64 women’s and men’s spring-summer collection shows will be held live with safety measures in place.

New York Fashion Week will also kickstart by September 13 , however the usual seven-day long event will be cut short to five days on account of the coronavirus pandemic, most shows will be online runway shows and the audience will be much smaller, following health and safety measures in regards to social distancing and wearing of masks. According to a Reuters report, Host IMG said that it had worked closely with the governor’s office to understand the protocols needed in order to have the shows running from Sept. 13-17. In a statement in August, New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo had said, “New York City is the fashion capital of the world, and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city, and our unmatched creative talent.”

ALSO SEE | PHOTOS: Madrid Fashion Week kicks off amid coronavirus, social distancing and masks

The Mercedes Benz Fashion Week kicked off in Madrid, Spain from September 10. The Spanish fashion week will take place from 10 to 13 September under new security measures and social distance guidelines due the coronavirus pandemic. The event held at Feria De Madrid, among other venues across Madrid, takes place twice in a year, and despite safety measures on account of the coronavirus pandemic, it will still be the largest catwalk in Spain. Madrid Fashion Week has earned a reputation for giving an advantage to national designers. Backstage, make-up and hair of the models was done by masked staffers, while the benches at the venue were marked with text in Spanish that read “Classic canon of beauty = 8 heads. Safety canon = 1.5 meters . Please do not occupy this space”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
Sep 11, 2020 17:44 IST
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
Sep 11, 2020 17:44 IST
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
Sep 11, 2020 16:14 IST
India, China differences remain despite five-point consensus on easing tensions
Sep 11, 2020 16:33 IST

latest news

Hyderabad cops arrest school dropout for practising medicine with fake degree
Sep 11, 2020 17:56 IST
Steve Smith misses 1st ODI against England after knock to head in nets
Sep 11, 2020 17:58 IST
Investigate suicide cases on priority: Himachal DGP amid increase in cases during Covid lockdown
Sep 11, 2020 17:54 IST
Dead gangster Vijay Sidhu’s aide lands in Ludhiana police net
Sep 11, 2020 17:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.