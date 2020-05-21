Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Miley Cyrus’ pixie mullet is proof her mother cuts hair better than yours

Miley Cyrus’ pixie mullet is proof her mother cuts hair better than yours

Remember that unfortunate mushroom cut you had to live with for most summers because your mom wanted to save a buck on the haircut? Well, Tish Cyrus’ talents surely surpass those.

Updated: May 21, 2020 13:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Miley rocking her mullet from a few months ago. See the new hairdo below. (Instagram)

From her Hanna Montana days all the way up to the present, Miley Cyrus’ experimentation with her looks and career, be it her hair, fashion sense, music, lyrics, you name it, has had the most range, and there can be no denying. The Wrecking Ball singer has been making the most of her leisure time during the coronavirus induced lockdown, and has transformed her look with a new hairstyle.

The Party in the USA singer flaunted her new hair cut on her Instagram story recently. In the picture that she posted, the 27-year-old musician is seen rocking the pixie mullet cut.Remember that unfortunate mushroom cut you had to live with for most summers because your mom wanted to save a buck on the haircut? Well, Tish Cyrus’ talents surely surpass those. According to Instagram posts, celebrity stylist Sally Hershberger helped Miley’s mother and actor Tish Cyrus to help her daughter achieve the look via a Facetime video call.

“I trained Tish well!;) @tishcyrus @mileycyrus #virtualhaircut lol,” Sally wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Cyrus’ shorter locks.

Not too many months ago, Miley debuted new hairstyle which was also achieved with the help of Sally, and was somewhat of a modern mullet. In an interview with E! News, Sally said, “Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy. We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy.”



Miley is one of the celebrities who is known for experimenting with her hair and stunning in each one of them. She went from a long-haired brunette, to sporting short hairdo, then bleach blonde pixie cut, mullet, you name it. Other celebrities, both Bollywood and Hollywood, that have been experimenting with their hair include Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Virat Kohli, Chris Pratt, Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, and others .

Follow ore stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With 3 more deaths, Covid-19 fatalities rise to 150 in Rajasthan
May 21, 2020 13:43 IST
Pak has to learn to live with Covid-19, says Imran; tally crosses 48,000
May 21, 2020 13:43 IST
No clear sign that worst is over for global trade, Asian data shows
May 21, 2020 13:41 IST
Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur chops off her long hair, watch
May 21, 2020 13:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.