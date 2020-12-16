Mira Rajput adds traditional twist to long black dress, shows right way to do casual date-night look

If you are also looking for a Long Black Dress (LBD) with a twist, Mira Rajput has the outfit for you. She has lately been quite active on Instagram and hosting a series called The Indian Edit. In the series, the mother-of-two covers every aspect of mindful living. From clean eating to working out and Yoga, Mira invites famous personalities from their respective fields and talks to them in order to give her followers some clarity about the concept.

For the series, Mira has always opted to wear homegrown brands and the latest session was no different. The 26-year-old, during a session called Yoga, Wellness and Busy Body, wore a beautiful long black dress that featured the bandhej print. The unconventional T-shirt dress was by the Jaipur-based brand, Aapro. The wrap dress featured contrasting double purple detailing at the neck, adding a pop of bright colour.

The maxi dress also had a knot detail at the waist resulting in a thigh-high split. There was even a hand-embroidered bright pink flower at her sleeve which was a welcome addition. This is the perfect not-so-basic black dress for a date night. To accessorise the look, Mira went with a pair of statement honey bee silver earrings and a dewy look for her glam.

Mira’s makeup featured on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks and a nude glossy lipstick. She tied her hair in a tight ponytail for the session. This is a great casual look and if you also want to add this to your wardrobe, you will have to shell out Rs 9,000.

Mira Rajput’s quirky dress is worth Rs 9,000 ( aaprolbel.com )

Have a look at some of the other ensembles that Mira has slayed during these sessions:

Mira Rajput married actor Shahid Kapoor in a private ceremony in July 2015. They have two kids together.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter