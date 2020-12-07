Mira Rajput’s Rs 10k colour-blocking pastel top is perfect for a cozy night out

When we think about fashion-forward people in the industry, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput’s name can never be skipped. The mother-of-two has been giving us a lot of stunning sartorial moments lately which are not only perfect for the season but also fashionably inspiring.

During one of her recent Instagram live sessions from the ‘The Indian Edit’ series, Mira wore a gorgeous multi-coloured top. In most of these sessions, where Mira talks about mindful living and hosts industry experts, she wears homegrown labels and for the latest session which was about ‘Nutrition and the Indian Thali,’ she did the same.

Mira was seen wearing a pastel coloured swoon-worthy T-shirt that was made by stitching together multiple beautiful pastel-coloured cotton scraps. The abstract colour-blocked T-shirt was casual but looks perfect for a dinner party as well.

She styled the look with a pair of statement floral-inspired geometric gold earrings by the brand Isharya. We love her decision of keeping it simple and not using any other accessories. The young mother also opted to go subtle with her glam.

She was seen flaunting perfectly done eyebrows, a streak of on-point eyeliner, a subtle eyeshadow and blushed cheeks. Mira completed the makeup with a nude pink lip shade and left her side-parted hair down. Needless to say, we are a fan of this look.

Mira even shared an image of herself wearing the stunning T-shirt on Instagram and captioned it, “Joie de vivre (sic),” which means “exuberant enjoyment of life”.

The pastel top is from the shelves of Indian designer Pallavi Singh and if you want to add it to your collection, you will have to shell out Rs 10,640 or so its original cost suggests on their website.

Mira Rajput married Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor in a private ceremony in July 2015. The couple has two kids together.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter