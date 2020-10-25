Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Momsoon, Monte Carlo partner for maternity wear winter collection

Momsoon, Monte Carlo partner for maternity wear winter collection

Maternity clothing start-up Momsoon on Saturday said it has partnered Monte Carlo to launch a winter collection for maternity wear.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 17:39 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, New Delhi

Under the partnership, Monte Carlo will produce maternity wear garments designed by Momsoon for sale online. (Instagram @momsoonofficial)

Maternity clothing start-up Momsoon on Saturday said it has partnered Monte Carlo to launch a winter collection for maternity wear.

Under the partnership, Monte Carlo will produce maternity wear garments designed by Momsoon for sale online.

“There have been a lot of queries for winter wear from our target customers. We have entered into a partnership agreement with Monte Carlo to launch co-branded winter collection of maternity wear,” Momsoon founder Neha Nahata told PTI.

“Monte Carlo will manufacture maternity wears designed by us and also sell it exclusively through us,” Nahata added.



The three year old start-up claims to have recorded 76 per cent year-on-year growth in sales volume this year.

“In 2019-20, we grew by 152 per cent compared to previous fiscal. We have already achieved the last fiscal year sales number in just six months of the current fiscal. Winter collection will strengthen our portfolio and accelerate our growth further,” Nahata said.

Monte Carlo Executive Director Rishabh Oswal said that the company has been the go to brand for winter wear for years, and the partnership with Momsoon adds a new segment to its offering.

“This year we wanted to add a completely new segment to our range i.e. maternity fashion. Keeping in mind the sensitivity of our target group, we decided to partner with Momsoon. We have made some very selected styles, which are multi-purpose and most importantly, extra comfortable for expecting mothers,” Oswal said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 25, 2020 18:59 IST
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan
Oct 25, 2020 18:22 IST
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Rohit ’s fitness MI’s major concern; Toss upcoming
Oct 25, 2020 18:52 IST
PM Modi ‘decided’ date of war with China: UP BJP president
Oct 25, 2020 18:45 IST

latest news

Rajan Sushant floats new political outfit in Himachal
Oct 25, 2020 18:56 IST
Shah Rukh Khan fans may adore this ‘wrong answers only’ Netflix India post
Oct 25, 2020 18:59 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 25, 2020 18:59 IST
Ex-BJP leader Gill says no to politics, will fight for farmers’ rights
Oct 25, 2020 18:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.