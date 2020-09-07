Sections
Monday Mood: Sara Ali Khan ‘hides from 2020’ in camouflage print

Dressed in a short camouflage dress with a halter back, Sara stood with her back to the camera in the picture.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma, Hindustan Times Delhi

Sara Ali Khan poses for the picture with her back to the camera in recent Instagram picture. (@saraalikhan95/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram account is a holiday mood in itself. From her beach photos to one of hers reading in the pool, the pictures are proving to be the stressbuster we all need, not to mention the hope they instil in all of us for the time we’re all set to travel once again and click pictures at all those locales.

Dressed in a short camouflage dress with a halter back, Sara stood with her back to the camera in the picture. To add to the casual look, she carried a crossbody sling bag. Her black shades add to the overall casual style statement.

She captioned this picture: “Hiding from 2020 like... #camouflage #mondaymood #mondaymotivation 🐯🐛🐲🌴🥦💚♻️”

 



Sara seems to be on an extended holiday from what looks like Goa’s landscape, if the recent pictures are any proof. Just last week she was seen in a no-makeup look standing knee-deep in the sea, followed by one where she’s seen sporting a blue lipstick.

ALSO READ: Blue mascara, blue lipstick and neon nailpaint: Sara Ali Khan’s quirky makeup choices to watch out for

Over the weekend, Sara also posted pictures of hers in the swimming pool wearing a two piece swimsuit in fuschia pink, reading Niall Ferguson’s The Square and the Tower. She captioned this picture: “Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo 👄🌷🐙🦩”, hinting at the pink swim tube she’s sitting in.

 

On her Instagram stories as well, Sara has been sharing 15-second videos of coconut palms and vegetation that she probably set out to explore on her holiday.

