Mouni Roy deletes pictures in sultry red lehenga choli, replaces them with another ethnic Diwali look

Always the one to set the Internet ablaze with her fiery looks, be it in body-hugging western dresses or dainty traditional ensembles, Gold star Mouni Roy treated the Internet on National Handloom Day with a sultry red look which she later deleted and replaced with another festive ethnic one. Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Mouni’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Smriti Z Irani posted PM Modi’s message of buying local this Diwali and asked people to share their photos using handicraft products, weaves, art and more to which the Brahmastra actor obliged.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni initially shared two pictures in a drop-dead gorgeous red lehenga choli with a sequenced blouse that sported a plunging neckline. Wearing a dab of luscious red lipstick, dark eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, on-fleek eyebrows and highlighted cheeks, Mouni gave serious ethnic inspo for Diwali 2020.

Accessorising her Diwali look with a statement mangtika, Mouni left her wavy tresses open as she posed with a diya in hand. However, just when Mouni’s jaw-dropping look created red alert on the Internet, the diva deleted it (even as her fan pages shared them later) and replaced the pictures with another one in a red and white ethic wear and we were swooning over it too.

The new picture featured Mouni seated once again with a huge mangtika but this time in a fish scale pattern lehenga and blouse with intricate designs and fabric garnering volume. Mouni teamed it with a red net choli that sported a hint of shimmers, creating an absolutely stunning look.

Mouni expressed in the caption, “I feel most like myself in indian outfits! I love em! Our weavers and artisans are our national treasures. They have been bringing us joy, colouring our lives and lighting up our homes for years. As we navigate through these challenging times, it is our responsibility to support them and our home grown textile companies, establishments and designers (sic).”

She added, “On National Handloom Day, I am exhilarated to have bought some beautiful diyas from a local shop and shopped for a lovely ethnic wear designed by an extremely talented local designer and now it’s your turn to go #Local4Diwali (sic).”

Sharing the picture, Mouni tagged her television co-star Smriti on it and soon the comments section was brimming with love for the diva’s sartorial elegance.

