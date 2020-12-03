Mouni Roy’s droolworthy look in a Rs 30k red ruffle saree is all you need to add the oomph factor on your next date night

Mouni’s droolworthy look in red saree is all you need to add oomph factor on date night (Instagram/imouniroy)

They say there is a shade of red for every woman and television hottie Mouni Roy proved it rightly so with her latest smoking hot look in an organza red saree. The diva was in Dubai to attend a friend’s wedding celebrations and the flood of pictures that followed set the Internet on fire.

Setting date night inspirations ahead of the weekend, Mouni took to her Instagram handle to show how to amp up our wardrobe’s hotness quotient. Donning a georgette and organza saree paired with a V-neck embellished blouse embroidered with tonal sequins, resham, nalki and tassels, Mouni established how one can never go wrong with an all-red look.

Accessorising her look with a stunning diamond necklace from Neha Lulla Jewellery, a silver potli and a silver ring, Mouni wore a luscious red lipstick, highlighted cheeks, kohl-laden eyes, rust eyeshadow, a streak of thin eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes and on-fleek eyebrows. Leaving her mid-parted soft curls open, Mouni struck sultry poses in the pre-stitched ruffle saree and captioned the pictures, “A saree girl forever (sic).”

The ravishing ensemble is credited to the Indian fashion designer Sanya Gulati. The saree originally costs Rs 30,000 on her website.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will be next seen essaying the role of an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi triology, Brahmastra. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead and also features actors Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.