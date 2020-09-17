Mouni Roy’s steamy pictures and Harry Potter love are all we need to not let muggles bring down our spirits

The muggles could not get her spirits down as television-turned-Bollywood diva Mouni Roy unleashed her steamy side and love for Harry Potter in the latest set of pictures. Her chic attire and relatable love for fiction and the world of magic were enough to brush aside fans’ mid-week blues.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni recently shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a sexy avatar. Donning a black bralette teamed with a long khaki skirt, Mouni flaunted her chiselled waist as she struck sensational poses for the camera.

Looking flawless like the true diva that she is, Mouni opted for minimalistic makeup, highlighted cheeks and a nude lip tint while she accessorized her look with a simple gold chain. Leaving her beautiful tresses open and even in a bun in one of the pictures, Mouni posed alongside a mug having Hogwarts emblem printed in red.

She captioned the pictures, “Zsa Zsa Gabor once said,”I tell you, in this world being a little crazy helps to keep you sane”! (sic).”Quick to comment, Mouni’s bestfriend and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s Komolika, Aamna Sharif gushed, “Uff monu” while her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Aashak Goradia loved her last picture. Meanwhile, the fans too flooded the comments section with love, fire and bomb emojis.

Mouni has often shared her love for JK Rowling’s fiction series and her fondness for reading all together. While she gave fans a glimpse of her London visit in August where she relived her visit to Harry Potter Station’s 9 3/4 Platform, Mouni is also known to have bonded with her Brahmastra co-star, Alia Bhatt, over their bookwork traits.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will next feature as an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. The part one of the trilogies also stars Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

