National Handloom Day: Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor urge people to be ‘vocal for local’

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to recognise the contributions of the handloom weavers to India. From Prime Minister Modi to Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, the biggest names urged people to value handmade products, to appreciate the culture behind handloom and to support local artisans.

Smriti Irani’s Instagram post, urging people to share pictures with their favourite handloom and handmade products on Instagram with the hashtag #Vocal4Handmade seemingly inspired the likes of Bollywood divas including Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor and Vidya Balan, who took to social media to share pictures of their favourite handloom clothing.

The three actors took to social media to urge people to be “vocal for local” and use more clothing made by local Indian brands. Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut’s team took to their Instagram handle and posted several pictures of the actor donning Indian handloom fabrics, including Kanjeevaram sarees alongside sister Rangoli Chandel. In another picture Kangana can be seen spinning the spinning wheel.

Kangana’s team captioned the post, “Today is #NationalHandloomDay. Let’s promote handloom, handmade, artisanal, and everything our nation should be proud of. When you choose handloom you choose weavers who are struggling for their survival, you choose to be #vocalforlocal, you choose mother earth, and love for every single being on this planet. #vocalforhandloom.”

The Queen actor’s team also tweeted, “Most of us have more than we can consume, Fashion industry has become one of the most damaging industries for our environment, new challenges call for new resolves, lets promote our own Indian organic fabric industries and preserve the planet #NationalHandloomDay.”

Vidya Balan, who has the strongest saree game in Bollywood and has been out and about promoting her latest Shakuntala Devi is some beautiful locally bought sarees by Indian brands also shared her thoughts on National Handloom Day. Posting photos of herself in a Kanjeevaram silk saree, looking like an absolute stunner, the Dirty Picture actor wrote, ““On #NationalHandloomDay let us all resolve to support our weavers across the country in these difficult times by buying and wearing their beautiful creations in our everyday life and also help keep #India’sHandloomLegacy alive. Appreciate the labour of love. #IWearHandloom.”

From the fresh talent in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor had some thoughts to share on Handloom Day. The Dhadak actor posted a photo of herself in a handloom saree as she attended an event. She captioned the post, “Today is National Handloom Day! This is my most favourite and most special handloom saree. The weavers and artisans in our country are truly unmatched in skill and creativity- the best in the world! #vocal4handmade.”

This year, India is observing its sixth Handloom Day, August 7 was chosen as the date for this occasion to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement that was launched back in 1905 to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government.

