Neka Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh look dreamy as they twin in red ensembles by Falguni Shane Peacock on wedding night

Newlyweds Neka Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh look like a match made in heaven as they flood the Internet with pictures of their colour-coordinated bespoke red ensembles from Falguni Shane Peacock’s collection for their wedding night

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 19:16 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Neka Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh look dreamy in colour-coordinated outfits on wedding night (Instagram/nehakakkar)

Setting fans on frenzy with their ravishing looks, singer Neha Kakkar and beau Rohanpreet Singh treated the Internet to pictures of their colour-coordinated outfits from the label Falguni Shane Peacock on their wedding night. While pictures and videos of their nuptials had leaked earlier, the newlyweds shared it only recently and looked too dreamy as they opted for bespoke red ensembles.

Taking to their respective Intagram handles, the lovebirds flaunted their wedding attires and looked like a match made in heaven. Neha’s bridal red lehenga featured intricate embroidery and silk thread work details with floral and foliage motifs adorning it.

Neha paired it with a handcrafted, cropped corset blouse sporting a deep neckline and red tassels detailing and paired the attire with a red tulle dupatta. She accessorised the look with a statement kundan neckpiece, a set of red and silver bangles, a pair of heavy earrings, finger rings and a beautiful nath.

 



Alongside her, Rohanpreet looked dapper in a pink and maroon sherwani set teamed with a red turban. While Neha captioned the pictures, “@rohanpreetsingh ‘s Bride! (sic)”, Rohanpreet called her, “Prettiest Woman in the world (sic).”

 

 

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot at a gurudwara in Delhi in the presence of their friends and family. The duo reportedly registered their marriage on October 22 while the wedding ceremony was followed by a reception on October 26 at The Amaltas in Mohali.

