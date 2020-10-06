Sections
Niti Taylor looks stunning in a pink lehenga at her secret 'Covid' wedding to Parikshit Bawa. See pics

Niti Taylor pleasantly surprised her fans with news of her lockdown nuptials to fiancé Pariskshit Bawa in a small ceremony on August 13. Check out the pictures and videos from the beautiful ceremony!

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 16:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa at their wedding. (Instagram)

TV actor Niti Taylor has dropped some shocking news on her fans, she is married! The actor is one of the many people to have had a lockdown wedding, she married her fiancé Pariskshit Bawa in a small ceremony on August 13. The actor, who has previously only shared photos of herself from the special day without mentioning that they were from her D-day, left fans stunned as they had thought Niti was only doing a fashion photoshoot. She took to her Instagram to share glimpses of her beautiful pastel (coronavirus) lockdown wedding. In the post Niti explained why she had been so hush hush about her wedding, which has only the couple’s parents and close family in attendance. She wrote, “My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I’d like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding,” she wrote with a wink, adding, “I can finally say out loud “Hello Husband” Making my own happiness in 2020!!” Her post went on to explain, “Also, I’m announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021.”

 

 

Neeti looked resplendent in a pastel pink lehenga by designer Payal Keyal. The lehenga had detailed embroidery all over, and the actor wore an additional golden-beige dupatta over her lehenga. The bride’s matching jewellery was designed by Ankit Khullar’s Purab Paschim. And we have to say, Niti did give us a lot of Anushka Sharma wedding vibes, from the choice of colour of her ensemble to the style of jewellery, she definitely channelled Sharma’s bridal look, and looked stunning while doing so.

Niti has starred in several television shows including Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Savdhan India, Ishqbaaz and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

