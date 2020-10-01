Nora Fatehi adds Midas touch to next board meeting in metallic skirt-suit set with beautiful brocade detailing

Sections
Nora Fatehi takes boardroom aesthetics a notch higher with her latest photoshoot in a metallic skirt-suit set | Check pictures

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 12:58 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Nora Fatehi (Instagram)

While we sit around in PJs in front of our laptop screens, Street Dancer 3D star Nora Fatehi laid some workwear goals in her glamorous avatar. Making her own “classy” statement on all that glitters is indeed gold, Nora shared alluring pictures from her latest photoshoot that set fans’ hearts aflutter. Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora flaunted her latest glam look that took boardroom aesthetics a notch higher with her metallic skirt-suit set. Looking ready for the next board meeting, Nora donned a skirt-suit in gold and brown mettalic shades featuring fish-scale patterns. The diva accessorised the gold co-ord set from the house of Paule Ka with vintage jewellery including a pair of earrings and chunky finger rings to enhance the semi-formal look. A pair of classic Louboutin black pumps, gave a very “bougie” touch to her self-embellished dress. The Dilbar star completed her look with glossy makeup that complimented her outfit of the day as she geared up to shoot for dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer, as a co-judge after replacing Malaika Arora. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Nora captioned the pictures, “Classy, bougie, ratchet (sic).”

 

 

Known as Bollywood’s dance queen, Nora has not only made heads turn with her sensational tracks but also for stirring up a fashion show off late. Her social media handle has kept fans hooked more than ever especially since she started shooting for the television show and flooded the Internet with pictures of herself be it flaunting the ethnic look in a JJ Valaya saree or smoking up the screens in a shimmery red gown by Yousef Aljasmi.

