Nora Fatehi is our weekend fashion hero, stuns in a halter-neck ball gown with an oh-so-stunning train

Even before the chartbuster success of Nach Meri Rani, her recently released music video, Nora Fatehi has kept the fans hooked with her sultry fashion looks and this Friday was no different. In her latest flood of pictures on the Internet, the Street Dancer 3D star gave fans some close up shots of her promotional look at Bigg Boss 14 house.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a lemon-coloured ball gown with a halter-neck and a gorgeous tail. Featuring floral prints and motifs all over, the taffeta gown sported a plunging neckline and a corseted halter bodice.

The lower part of the dress flaunted an embroidered taffeta skirt which added to the puffiness of the evening gown and came with a thigh-high slit. The dress is credited to the Resort 2020 collection of American brand Marchesa which specialises in high end womenswear and is based out of New York City.

To let the ensemble do the maximum talking, Nora opted for light makeup with a pink lip tint, a matching eyeshadow and mascara-clad eyelashes. She accessorised the look with a pair of gold earrings having pearls studded in it and a statement gold bracelet in one hand.

To complete the look, Nora wore a pair of ballet pink open-toe sandals from Jimmy Choo with jewel trim. Adding a pop of colour to our weekend with her ravishing pictures, Nora is undoubtedly our weekend fashion hero.

Originally, the gown costs Rs USD 6,995 or Rs 5,21,984 on Marchesa’s website but is currently available for USD 3,995 or Rs 2,98,117. The Jimmy Choo Dochas 100 sandals that Nora wore are worth 695 Euros or Rs 60,362.

