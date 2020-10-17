Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Nora Fatehi looks bewitching on Naach Meri Rani poster in shimmery turtle neck crop top and semi-sheer skirt

Nora Fatehi looks bewitching on Naach Meri Rani poster in shimmery turtle neck crop top and semi-sheer skirt

Nora Fatehi sets disco feels soaring higher with her latest look from Naach Meri Rani in a silver turtle neck crop top and semi-sheer skirt

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 12:36 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Nora Fatehi looks bewitching on Naach Meri Rani poster (Instagram/marcepedrozo)

Leaving fans on the edge with anticipation, ahead of her new music video, Naach Meri Rani star Nora Fatehi shared a look from Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi’s upcoming song and the Internet was on fire. Setting disco feels soaring higher with her latest look, Nora looked bewitching on the poster of her yet to release song.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora shared her latest look from Naach Meri Rani in a slew of pictures. The frames featured her in a shimmery silver turtle neck crop top with full sleeves teamed with a semi-sheer skirt with a zip detail on the front.

The ensemble flaunted her toned mid-riff and Nora amped up the hotness quotient by opting for lavender coloured wig which she fashioned in an open middle-parting hairstyle. Highlighting the unicorn look, Nora wore a glossy pink liptint and kept her makeup matte with rosy cheeks, shimmery pink and blue eye shadow and a streak of sleek black eyeliner.

 



 

Nora recently shared a motion poster of the song that dropped the date of release. Featuring Guru and Nora, the motion poster was captioned, “#NaachMeriRani will be releasing on 20.10.20! @gururandhawa @tanishk_bagchi ....Till then have a look at this amazing motion poster. Watch this space for more updates (sic).”

 

Earlier for her promotional look for the song, Nora had opted for a white sculpting bandage bodycon dress that fitted her perfectly like a hand in a glove and was worth Rs 1,74,377 (USD 2,390) by the Parisian designer Herve Leger. The pair of silver Jimmy Choo heels had originally cost Rs 58,265 (675 Euro).

 

Nora has been making quite a lot of heads turn with her sartorial elegance especially while Malaika Arora was recovering from Covid-19. The Canadian dancer had stepped into the Bollywood diva’s shoes as an interim judge on India’s Best Dancer.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Oct 17, 2020 12:56 IST
For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt
Oct 17, 2020 13:02 IST
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
Oct 17, 2020 11:15 IST
LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub
Oct 17, 2020 13:03 IST

latest news

For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt
Oct 17, 2020 13:02 IST
Mahesh Babu welcomes Keerthy Suresh on board Sarkaru Vaari Paata
Oct 17, 2020 13:03 IST
LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub
Oct 17, 2020 13:03 IST
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Oct 17, 2020 12:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.