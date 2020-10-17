Nora Fatehi looks bewitching on Naach Meri Rani poster in shimmery turtle neck crop top and semi-sheer skirt

Leaving fans on the edge with anticipation, ahead of her new music video, Naach Meri Rani star Nora Fatehi shared a look from Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi’s upcoming song and the Internet was on fire. Setting disco feels soaring higher with her latest look, Nora looked bewitching on the poster of her yet to release song.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora shared her latest look from Naach Meri Rani in a slew of pictures. The frames featured her in a shimmery silver turtle neck crop top with full sleeves teamed with a semi-sheer skirt with a zip detail on the front.

The ensemble flaunted her toned mid-riff and Nora amped up the hotness quotient by opting for lavender coloured wig which she fashioned in an open middle-parting hairstyle. Highlighting the unicorn look, Nora wore a glossy pink liptint and kept her makeup matte with rosy cheeks, shimmery pink and blue eye shadow and a streak of sleek black eyeliner.

Nora recently shared a motion poster of the song that dropped the date of release. Featuring Guru and Nora, the motion poster was captioned, “#NaachMeriRani will be releasing on 20.10.20! @gururandhawa @tanishk_bagchi ....Till then have a look at this amazing motion poster. Watch this space for more updates (sic).”

Earlier for her promotional look for the song, Nora had opted for a white sculpting bandage bodycon dress that fitted her perfectly like a hand in a glove and was worth Rs 1,74,377 (USD 2,390) by the Parisian designer Herve Leger. The pair of silver Jimmy Choo heels had originally cost Rs 58,265 (675 Euro).

Nora has been making quite a lot of heads turn with her sartorial elegance especially while Malaika Arora was recovering from Covid-19. The Canadian dancer had stepped into the Bollywood diva’s shoes as an interim judge on India’s Best Dancer.

