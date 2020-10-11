Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Nora Fatehi promises ‘wild thoughts’ as she stuns in a white bodycon dress worth Rs 2.3 lakh

Nora Fatehi promises ‘wild thoughts’ as she stuns in a white bodycon dress worth Rs 2.3 lakh

Nora Fatehi looks like a vision in white as she flaunts a cocktail white bodycon dress, worth Rs 2.3 lakh, and these alluring pictures are proof

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 12:18 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Nora Fatehi promises ‘wild thoughts’ as she stuns in a white bodycon dress (Instagram/norafatehi)

Known for her sensational dance numbers in Bollywood flicks, ABCD 2 star Nora Fatehi set our screens on fire ever since she stepped into actor Malaika Arora’s shoes as a co-judge of a dance reality show. While Malaika recovered from Covid-19, Nora took up the responsibility of being an interim judge on India’s Best Dancer and treated fans to her sartorial elegance be it in a floral Sabyasachi saree or a shimmery red gown by Yousef Aljasmi.

Exiting the show after leaving the fashion police smitten, Nora continues to make heads turn with her alluring pictures on her social media handle. Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Nora shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot which were enough to give netizens “wild thoughts.”

Dressed in a sleeveless scoop neck fringe dress perfect for cocktail, Nora flaunted a no-accessory look with her side parted hair left open. Opting for minimalistic makeup with a dab of a nude lip tint and shimmery eyes, Nora completed the look with a pair of silver Jimmy Choo heels.

The sculpting bandage bodycon dress fitted her perfectly like a hand in a glove and was worth Rs 1,74,377 (USD 2,390) by the Parisian designer Herve Leger. The shoes originally cost Rs 58,265 (675 Euro). She captioned the pictures “Wild thoughts”, “I’m startin believe that I’m way too much for you (sic)” and “You got me sprung and I don’t care who sees..(sic).”



 

 

 

Earlier, Nora shared a video of herself grooving to songs at the beach. She smeared the caption with emojis and tagged Marce Pedrozo, her dance partner in the video.

 

Nora is best known for her hit dance numbers Rock the Party (Rocky Handsome; 2016), Kamariya (Stree; 2018), Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate; 2018) and O Saki Saki (Batla House, 2019).

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
Oct 11, 2020 11:35 IST
‘Nobody can eye your land now’: PM Modi tells beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme
Oct 11, 2020 11:58 IST
CBI registers case in alleged gang rape of Dalit woman in Hathras
Oct 11, 2020 12:32 IST
Trump says Covid-19 ‘disappearing’ as he returns to campaign trail
Oct 11, 2020 12:11 IST

latest news

Mexico asks pope for loan of ancient books held in Vatican library
Oct 11, 2020 12:34 IST
China to maintain ‘normal’ monetary policy, says PBOC chief
Oct 11, 2020 12:33 IST
Hathras victim’s family to appear in court tomorrow amid heavy security
Oct 11, 2020 12:34 IST
Schools in Maharashtra won’t reopen before Diwali: Minister
Oct 11, 2020 12:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.