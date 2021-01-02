Nora Fatehi welcomes New Year in bedazzled bodycon dress: New Year, new me

Kickstarting her New Year on a super chic note, Nora Fatehi was dressed to impress while welcoming 2020 with open arms. The acclaimed dancer has also made a name for herself as a fashionista. Every time Nora posts a picture from a photoshoot on her social media, it breaks the internet and this time was no different. The Bharat actor recently flaunted a bodycon gown and left us swooning.

For the night, Nora wore a figure-flaunting dress that was from the shelves of the designer Yousef Al Jasmi. The sheer gown featured full sleeves and a small train that increased the oomph of the entire look. Letting the dress be the highlight of the night, Nora opted to go with minimal accessories, which we think was a great decision. She wore a few rings and a pair of stud earrings.

The actor brought the Great Gatsby era vibe with her glam. Nora’s makeup featured on-point brows, kohl-clad eyes, subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes along with a brick red lip shade and lots of highlighter. She also left her long wavy side-parted hair down which added character to the look. Nora shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, “New year... New me...Period (sic).”

Check out some of Nora’s other looks that made our jaws hit the floor and inspired us to add more evening outfits to our collection:

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Guru Randhawa’s music video Naach Meri Rani. She was also a part of the 2020 release Street Dancer 3D that also starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor as the protagonists. She is currently filming Bhuj: The Pride Of India which has Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter