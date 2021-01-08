Nothing like ghar ka khana to stay fit says Soundarya

When you scroll through Soundarya Sharma’s Instagram page, it is awash with feel-good vibes and fitness tips, and this fitness enthusiast is shaping a community with her relentless positivity and unapologetic sass. Stuck in Los Angeles, USA, for months due to the pandemic, the actor says it was a one-of-a-kind experience. “I missed my family, but I grew as a person, became a brave woman fighting emotional and mental turmoil. I feel I’m a different person altogether,” she says with a proud smile, as she tells us how her fitness goals are surging.

Staying abroad, Sharma shares, gave her time to do things she could never do back home. “I hiked for 10 miles a day to channelise my energy. Since there were no gyms, I found fitness lying in the lap of nature. I never imagined I could hike for even two-three miles, and I used to do a minimum of 11 miles. I’d get up at 5am and by 5.30am, I was out walking or running, witnessing the beautiful sunrise and natural beauty,” reminisces the actor, who worked out using a resistance band, practised yoga and also tried out forms of underwater workout.

However, Sharma believes one must also eat well. “I don’t think an intense workout will give you a great body. What we eat is important,” she continues, “I eat small portions. I start my day with coconut water, then green tea or jasmine tea, 10 almonds soaked overnight, walnuts and even basil seeds.”

“For breakfast, I have oats or multigrain toast. Around mid-afternoon, I have cucumber water. For lunch, I have sauteed vegetables, a bowl full of beans or lentils, no carbs. Sometimes, I eat dal and rice. I have one cup of black coffee and for dinner, I have salad. Ghar ka khana is my mantra,” explains Sharma, who shares three crucial things to remember before jumping onto the fitness bandwagon. “Don’t listen to anyone telling you what to do and what to eat, drink lots of water and sleep well, don’t eat after 7-7.30pm. Switch to ragi or multigrain flour,” she signs off.