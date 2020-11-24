Parineeti Chopra’s black leather jacket-neon nail art, Mouni Roy’s sweater dress amp up cosy fashion quotient

If you too have your sartorial pulse firmly placed on winter look, Bollywood divas Parineeti Chopra and Mouni Roy are here to sort your fashion woes with their in vogue choices. Laying down cosy fashion tips to slay this winter season, Parineeti and Mouni were seen amping up the hotness quotient with their oh-so-stunning pictures.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the actors treated fans to sultry looks from their winter closet which instantly set the mercury soaring higher. While holidaying in Europe, Parineeti has been serving some chic and vintage fashion inspiration in winter wear and we can’t help but take note.

In one of the recent pictures, the Jabariya Jodi star was seen donning a cream coloured sweater and flaunting neon-green nail art that contrasted well with her look. Parineeti simply captioned the picture, “Cosy.”

Another picture gave a full look of Parineeti’s black beauty styling in a faux leather jacket and a pair of black joggers teamed with a pair of spotless white sneakers. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses and a brown leather Gucci bag.

On the other hand, Brahmastra star Mouni was seen slipping into a thigh-high turtle neck sweater dress. Posing with a book in hand while she lounged on sofa, Mouni left her sleek mid-parted tresses open to stick to the comfort yet glamorous look.

Accessorising her attire with only a finger ring, Mouni captioned the pictures, “To all the girls who read by flashlights, Who see dragons in the clouds, Who feel most alive in the worlds that never were, Who know magic is real, Who dream.... (sic).”

Winter 2020 is setting in and it’s that time of the year again to notch up your style quotient. Stay posted as we bring to you latest fashion trends that will have your winter essentials in place while keeping you snug through the cold weather.

