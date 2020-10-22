Past Perfect with Pleasing Paisleys

Every now and then we see fresher iterations of historic prints and styles transmit an air of fun and nostalgic vibes on the runway. This time at the Paris and Milan shows, Paisley print seemed to have come back in power - At Dior one saw trenches with paisley print, at Etro it was seen on maxis/ scraves and at Chloe a fresh take was injected in the form of collar prints. Wondering why they keep making a comeback with fancy new styles? Designers say, because of their vintage vibes. “The vintage vibes portrayed by paisley prints showcase being minimal yet classy. They should be innovated timely to ensure they stay long and relevant. Now even for masks. It has made a huge comeback in this season. Many will be seen donning paisley print cardigans, overcoats, scarves as the 90s fashion is making a comeback.” says designer Monisha Jaising.

Model in Etro ( Instagram )

Style it right

“A paisley blouse could be styled for a formal meeting with your smart trouser sets and kitten heels. A paisley midi dress, flats and straw circle bag is perfect for any brunch setting. Style any basic look with a paisley scarf or tuck your paisley top into any pair of jeans and loafers for simple yet stylish look,” suggests stylist Sukriti Grover.

Model in Chloe ( Instagram )

Also, stylist Pranay Jaitly recommends smaller prints, “Small prints are the best this season, pair it with high waisted pleated pants, have a looser fit of the shirt. Match them with another pair of printed shirts, or the base colour of the paisley print can be used as separates or another team two different types of paisley prints together.” Adding on to this, stylists say they are versatile and for everyone. “It is a universal print and will look good in every bodytype. However, you can choose the colour depending on your bodytype. Darker shades would work if you are apple or pear shaped,” says stylist Shounak Amonkar.