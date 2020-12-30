‘Pierre Cardin was our first introduction to international fashion’

Sections
Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI recalls seeing Pierre Cardin’s show in 1994 at Hauz Khas Village

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 12:26 IST

By Sunil Sethi, Hindustan Times

Pierre Cardin, as the genius the world knew in the swinging 60s, and we in the 70s and 80s, was a licensing king, way ahead of his time. (Photo: Instagram/pierrecardinofficiel)

The maverick best known for educating the world on how to leverage a fashion designer’s brand equity lived a full life, as he passed on to the next world, at 98. Pierre Cardin, as the genius the world knew in the swinging 60s, and we in the 70s and 80s, was a licensing king, way ahead of his time. He initiated product diversification from home furnishings, to writing instruments.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI vividly recall seeing Pierre Cardin’s show in 1994, at Hauz Khas Village, a first for an international brand.

I vividly recall seeing his show in 1994, at Hauz Khas Village, a first for an international brand. In fact, for many of us, he was our first introduction to international fashion. The visionary, will be missed for his eye on the future, without forgetting his past.

