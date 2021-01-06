Post holiday sparkle 

Whoever thought sequins should be confined to the party closet needs to smell the coffee. Just because the party season is off, doesn’t mean you have to take a departure from bling. One could always incorporate shine-on pieces to cheer oneself up.

Designer Rahul Khanna of label Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna says, “Bring back a little sparkle as souvenirs and trinkets that will help you savour the memories and remind you of the best times.”

For stylist Sheefa J Gilani, shine is a way of life and it’s perfectly okay to pepper your work from home ensemble with a hint of glitter. “I am totally against bracketing party outfits into a rigid, season-specific category. For me, shine is a way of life and I enjoy wearing sparkly pieces and accessories even during the day, like I’d team my shine on separates with a pair of sneakers when I’m heading to the mall. Moreover, it’s how you feel about metallics and your comfort level with them. Pairing your joggers with a pair of glittery bathroom slippers is a great idea. Sheen-inducing bucket hats and scrunchies have been popular picks of late to finish off a neutral look,” says Sheefa.

One’s spoilt for choice this season as there are multiple options - from Gulabo by Abu Sandeep’s gota appliqued pieces to Namrata Joshipura’s statement gilets to Suneet Varma’s maximalist, exuberant take on the trend. Designer Salita Nanda who’s currently working on a line of hoodies and T-shirts with embroidered upfliting slogans and messages shares, “A statement hair band makes just the right kind of statement. One couldn’t go wrong with a well-cut blzare with an embroidered monogram. Or teaming your sequinned skirt with a comfy jumper could be a nifty idea too,” she adds.

Digital creator Prerna Nigam opines that a myth we need to dispose off right away is that certain pieces can only be worn during certain times of the year. “If you get creative, you can reimagine almost any and every piece for any season! If you are opting for sequins during the day then keep everything else casual. For example, a sequinned skirt with a cozy, oversized sweater is just the perfect winter look. Different textures balancing one another is the perfect amalgamation for a brunch outing in the winter sun! Alternatively, pair a sequin jacket/ blazer with a plain or graphic T-shirt underneath or reverse the combo if you wish to. Finish it off with distressed jeans. You can further dress up or down depending on your choice of shoes.,” says Prerna.

She also suggests not to pack away those New Year Eve sequin mini dress. “Dress it down by throwing a neutral blazer/ leather jacket or a denim jacket on top with chunky sneakers for that perfect day or night look. Wearing a top, bottoms, shoes, and accessories all in the same colour family can make wearing something sparkly a little less intimidating. Start experimenting and keep on shining,” adds Prerna.

