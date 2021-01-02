Pregnant Anushka Sharma’s mini dress from New Year dinner proves maternity fashion can be glam

Celebrities welcomed the year 2021 with low-key celebrations but that did not mean that the glam quotient took a back seat. The celebrations that only consisted of loved-ones had Bollywood dressing up nicely for the occasion. From Malaika Arora to Priyanka Chopra, everyone was seen in a stunning outfit. Pregnant Anushka Sharma also looked impeccable in her mini dress.

The Zero actor and her husband and cricketer, Virat Kohli rang in the New Year with a cosy dinner which was also attended by cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic. Anushka looked like a million bucks in her outfit and proved that maternity fashion can be glamourous as well. The 32-year-old opted for a gold and black mini dress.

The dress that had knot details at the neck had a very flowy vibe to it. The piece also featured keyhole details at the neck and black droplet details at the hem. The belt brought the whole look together and highlighted Anushka’s baby bump. The actor teamed her outfit with a pair of beige and black flat sandals.

For her accessories, Anushka chose a pair of statement earrings. She was seen with subtle makeup which consisted of only mascara-laden lashes and a nude lipstick. Virat gave snippets from the dinner as he shared images on Instagram with the caption, “Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! Nothing like a get together at home with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021 (sic).”

Anushka Sharma too took to Instagram and shared gorgeous images of herself with Virat. “Wishing you all bountiful of love , happiness and prosperity this new year . From us to you (sic),” she captioned the post.

Doesn’t she look radiant?

