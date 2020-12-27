Pregnant Kareena Kapoor in Rs 24k spaghetti strap dress makes a strong case for easy-breezy outfits

Whenever we need inspiration for slaying maternity fashion, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan that we look up to. The Veere Di Wedding actor has given pregnancy looks a new meaning. It is no more about baggy clothes that hide the baby bump, instead, Kareena opts for ensembles that are comfortable and flaunt her bump as well.

The actor, who is pregnant with her second child at the moment, is known for slaying in stunning outfits during pregnancy. She did so in 2016 when she was expecting her first child, Taimur Ali Khan. She is doing it even now. During a recent casual stroll in Mumbai, Kareena was spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan along with Taimur and she looked stunning in her outfit.

For her walk, the 40-year-old opted to wear a beautiful perky maxi dress. The statement printed dress featured a york neck along with spaghetti straps. Kareena looked comfortable in her multi-coloured floor-length dress. For the outing, the actor opted to go sans-makeup and looked radiant. She kept her hair off her face by tying them in a top knot.

Kareena also opted to not wear any accessories for her stroll. She was just seen wearing a white face mask. If you also liked the dress and would want to add it your summer collection, let us tell you a little more about it. The dress is by the brand Nirmooha and is worth Rs 24,400.

Kareena Kapoor’s dress is worth Rs 24,400. ( nirmohafashionhouse.com )

Taimur looked absolutely adorable during the outing as he wore a red sleeveless T-shirt which was teamed with a pair of green pyjamas and a pair of white sneakers. Saif, on the other hand, opted to wear a lilac basic T-shirt which he teamed with a pair of grey shorts.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the 2020 release Angrezi Medium. The film also starred late actor Irrfan. She has even completed shooting for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which also features Aamir Khan.

