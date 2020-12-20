Pregnant Kareena Kapoor in Rs 2k sweater shows how to stay cosy without compromising on style

Be it a comfy and casual look or a red carpet event, Kareena Kapoor knows how to own it. The original IT girl of Bollywood, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, has been giving us some of the most impeccable maternity fashion picks. The couple, along with their firstborn, Taimur was recently holidaying in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh and during this vacation, Kareena showed us the correct way to stay cosy while looking stylish and flaunting a baby bump.

Believe us when we say this, no one could have done it better than her. On one of the days, during her stay at a resort, the actor wore a casual outfit which was perfect for the weather. Kareena was spotted wearing a pinstripe white and blue shirt which she teamed it with a pair of black jeggings. To add a pop of colour to her look, the 40-year-old wore a blush pink crop sweater. The ribbed boxy cardigan had large buttons in the front and a V-neck making it apt item for maternity wear. The sweater also featured dropped shoulders, long sleeves and ribbing at the cuffs and hem.

For her lunch in the mountains, Kareena opted to go sans-accessories and was seen just wearing a pair of black shades. She completed the look with a pair of white ankle-length boots which matched her shirt. She also preferred to go without any makeup. She was seen with just kajal in her eyes and a glossy lip. To keep her hair off her face, Kareena tied them in a top knot.

If you also like Kareena’s blush pink cardigan, let us tell you more about it. It is by the brand H&M and you will have to spend Rs 2,299 to add it your collection. Yes, you can read that again.

Kare3ena’s cardigan is worth Rs 2k ( H&M.in )

Saif looked dapper in his casual ensemble. He chose a pastel red-coloured sweatshirt with a pair of blue jeans. He completed the look with a grey distressed sweater along with brown boots and a pair of sunnies.

Check out some of the other maternity looks that Kareena has been serving us lately:

What do you think about these?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter