Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday: Find out which Bollywood diva is your quarantine twin

Celebrities, after all, are people just like us and they are just caught up with the pandemic blues. As fun staying home all day seemed in the beginning, it has finally started to take a toll on all of us and there are only so many television shows that one can binge on. Whether you are occupying your time by making TikToks, baking, doing something creative or just binge-sleeping, rest assured that your favourite celebrities are right there with you. Read on to find out who might be your quarantine twin:

Workout Chic

If you willingly spend hours on the treadmill, cycling through the neighbourhood, jogging with your dog or practising yoga in the early hours of the mourning, you certainly have cause to be proud of yourself! Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu and Disha Patani are right there with you. Even being confined indoors has not put a damper in their desire for fitness.

Bipasha Basu, Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty. ( INSTAGRAM )

The Party Don’t Stop

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Disha Patani. ( INSTAGRAM )

You don’t need any excuse to dress your best even if you are home with no one to appreciate your impeccable fashion sense and neither do celebrities like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Put on some red lipstick and your cutest dress, which you hoped would see the light of day, if nothing else, at least your reflection will give you joy.

TikTok Famous

Disha Patani, Alaya F, Ananya Panday. ( Instagram )

It takes a special kind of dedication to dress and undress for those tricky TikTok transitions. Whether you’re filming dance videos in crop tops or going on rants in a comfortable hoodie, these short clips filmed by celebrities like Disha Patani, Alaya F and Ananya Panday are keeping us entertained during the lockdown.

Work Work Work

Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra. ( INSTAGRAM )

Quarantine may have slowed down the world but not you and certainly not celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. You give hustle a new name even if you are wearing sleep shorts underneath a well ironed shirt for your Zoom calls. Working from home has never been more fashionable.

Pyjama Party

Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas, Alaya F. ( Instagram )

Let’s be real, lounging in different locations of the house in pyjamas is what most of the never-ending lockdown has been about. Even the journey to the kitchen it sometimes too much. Why dress up when there is nowhere to go? If that’s how you feel, joint the boat of celebrities like Ananya Panday and Priyanka Chopra.

Lockdown Creative

Ananya Panday, Alaya F and Jacqueline Fernandez ( INSTAGRAM )

If you have taken up a new hobby like painting or playing an instrument, you have definitely made the most of the free time that we were suddenly thrown into. From paint covered clothing and messy gardening clothes, celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, Alaya F, Jahnavi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma do it all and look aesthetically pleasing while they are at it.

