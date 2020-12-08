Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Puffer jacket: The season’s celebrity approved trend

Puffer jacket: The season’s celebrity approved trend

Winter is now all about looking stylish in warm outerwear that make a statement.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 15:08 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

Kylie Jenner rocks a catsuit with a puffer jacket.

Who says that you need to sacrifice comfort to look cool in winter? Gone are the days when no matter how chilly the weather conditions would be, we would brave the cold in the sassiest of the outfits which revealed a hint of our skin and cover ourself with fancy stoles only for formality’s sake. With stylish layering ideas, trendy overcoats and even woollen sweaters, hoodies and mufflers, winter is now all about looking stylish in warm outerwear. And once considered to be non-fashionable, the padded or puffer jackets are now a hit. There are celebrities and fashionistas wearing puffer jackets on the streets and its only adding to their coolness quotient. There are different variations of puffer jackets being sold by high street and designer brands. From cropped, oversized, colour-blocked to the new entrant the long length puffer jacket, they surely make for a smart pick this season. Here’s what style experts have to say.

 

“Once considered a thing for the hikers, puffer jackets found a new place in the designer’s moodboard. They made sure they reinvented these padded jackets and make them look cool. A lot of it were seen on the ramp last season and high street brands are full of these, which only tells us that puffer jackets are here to stay,” says menswear designer Dhruv Vaish.

 

Styling it right is pertinent to nail the look. Wear it with your denim and tee or turtle necks and sneakers for your casual outing. You can also wear it over a classic suit with tie and create an impressionable statement. Ladies can style it with their slip dresses and some accessories to get noticed,” adds stylist Vikram Seth.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers to meet Amit Shah today before 6th round of talks tomorrow
Dec 08, 2020 15:39 IST
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
Dec 08, 2020 15:12 IST
200 more trucks of farmers to arrive at Singhu border. How police are prepping
Dec 08, 2020 13:14 IST
Nepal, China announce revised height of Mount Everest. It’s 8,848.86 metres
Dec 08, 2020 15:28 IST

latest news

UK-EU talks near collapse ahead of Johnson Brussels trip
Dec 08, 2020 15:40 IST
Paurushpur trailer: Shilpa, Milind’s epic is full of rape, slaughter
Dec 08, 2020 15:40 IST
Humanity most important: Bombay high court on Gautam Navlakha being denied spectacles in Taloja jail
Dec 08, 2020 15:35 IST
Niharika wedding: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun make a splash, see pics
Dec 08, 2020 15:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.