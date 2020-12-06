Put some bounce back in your style with fringes

One of the most celebrated trends in the 1920s, fringe fashion has been making frequent comebacks. In the 60s, the style enjoyed the patronage of style and beauty icons such as Twiggy and Cher.

Fashion is flirting with fringes once again. The style popped up this year on global runways including Milan, in an exaggerated floor grazing version with chunky strips of fabric adding a rebellious, freewheeling vibe to coats and dresses.

Whether you like it trimmed or over-sized, this is one trend that can make our fashion mood bounce back after a phase of sloppy indifference, thanks to the green monster. And with leftovers and dead stock being turned into jaw dropping creations in a post pandemic world, you can raise a toast to zero waste fashion with upcycled fringes. Be it sparkly dresses, rugged jackets, bags, stoles or boots and wedges– fringe adds a dose of whimsy and fun to your look.

Actor Sonam Kapoor rocks this fun fringed kaftan dress by Taller Marmo

Fashion designer Rina Dhaka says she loves this form of decorative movement. “Many tribes wore fringes as decorative add-ons. They add grace to a sari. One can also go for an all over fringed cape that brings the drama of fur without breaking heart and taking life,” she says.

Designer Namrata Joshipura loves the fluidity and femininity of fringes

Fashion designer Namrata Joshipura loves the fluidity and femininity of the fringes. “Modern yet traditional, it’s a versatile accent,” she says.

“The best wear to use fringes is on the ends of your garments - the end of a sari, kurta or the collars and cuffs of blouses and shirts. You can also sport them on shawls and scarves. Ensure the fringes do not look worn out”, says stylist and image consultant Yatan Ahliwalia. And do not club two fringed garments or accessories together.

And if you can’t decide what to wear this party season, check out the fringe-meets-sparkle numbers that have been trending. On The Graham Norton Show, Dua Lupa wore this stunning dress from the Valentino Fall 2020 Haute Couture collection.

Dua Lipa wore this stunning fringe dress from Valentino

Fringes and sparkle make a great team to set the festive mood. So invest in some bouncy, mood-lifting fringes this season and let go of sartorial gloom.