Pyjamas are the new jeans

It’s been a couple of weeks now and you are, slumped over the grimy keyboard wearing a striped satin PJ set, and you’ve been in pyjamas since the lockdown started? We all responded to the crisis by shutting down our wardrobes and sticking to those comfy printed sets in cotton or mulmul. They are the most comfortable and effortlessly chic options to don at times like these. When you’re juggling work conference calls with household chores, comfort takes focus. Once the lockdown ends, it’ll be a challenge for most of us to slip into a body con dress or a bespoke suit.

Last year, loungewear became quite a rage - from satin twinsuits to striped pyjamas with drawstrings and kitschy printed ones. International designers such as Alexander Wang, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Fendi and Chloé showcased these alongwith a few high street labels. However, some drifted away from the trend due to its laid back, relaxed and slouchy look.

However, soon the sartorial choices would filter down to pyjamas as they have become our work-from-home uniforms during the pandemic and it would be hard to get away from its indescribable comfort. Stylists suggest that adding a touch of formal elements can be a chic idea. “Team the PJs with an elegant top, heels and a good statement bag or purse to add the formal touch or go for the elegant satin flower pair of pjs. If you’ve got the checkered one then a crisp shirt and sneakers could also look cool. I wouldn’t advocate the quirky print pairs for the outdoors. Unless you’ve got an entire set and that’s perfect for a late night movie date,” suggests stylist Isha Bhansali.

Designers feel we might see them on runways internationally and in India as well. “We would definitely see myriad interpretations of the pyjamas on the runway starting from sustainable pyjamas as we are all moving towards eco-friendly practices, derivation of Indian culture with art and craft on pyjamas would also be another factor. Block printed pyjamas or tie and dye full sets or contemporary prints are some we would see on the runway,” says designer Ridhi Mehra. She believes there would be a variety of our basic and all-time-favourite prints such as stripes, checks or prints from the Indian heritage.